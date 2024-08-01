Wednesday Reportedly Renewed For Season 3 at Netflix

It seems like Wednesday Addams won’t be leaving Nevermore Academy anytime soon! The Cinemaholic has learned from unconfirmed sources that Netflix has renewed the supernatural series ‘Wednesday’ for its third season. Even though the streaming giant has not officially announced the renewal, the preparations ahead of the third installment’s production have begun, with the filming slated to start in Wicklow, Ireland, in the fall of 2025. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who created the show based on characters conceived by Charles Addams, continue to serve as the showrunners.

The renewal comes ahead of the second season, scheduled to be released in 2025. The sophomore installment’s filming will conclude on August 9, 2024, in Ireland, which replaced Romania as the show’s principal location.

The first season of the show ends with Tyler revealing to Wednesday that he is the monster. She teams up with Principal Weems to unravel the mystery behind the entity by confronting Ms. Thornhill/Laurel Gates, a teacher at Nevermore Academy. She confesses to manipulating Tyler into committing murders to ensure the resurrection of Joseph Crackstone and the elimination of the outcasts. Even though Laurel kills Weems, Wednesday manages to put an end to Crackstone’s life, and Eugene marks his victory over the former. The finale ends with Wednesday leaving Nevermore, which closes for the rest of the semester.

In the second installment, we can expect Tyler to return to Wednesday’s life after the shocking revelation in the first season finale. However, we should not anticipate the upcoming episodes to focus on the romantic interests of the titular character, as Jenna Ortega confirmed that the installment prioritizes horror over teen romance. Still, the unique visual appeal of the first season will remain one of the show’s major attractions.

“I mean, in the first season, we had episodes that really stood out visually […] Every episode [of season two] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky,” Ortega told Vanity Fair. The plot of the third installment can only be predicted after the premiere of the sophomore season.

In addition to Ortega as Wednesday, the second installment will feature Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax. They are joined by newcomers such as Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) will feature more prominently in season 2 following their promotion to series regulars. Most of these main cast members are also likely to appear in the third installment.

Netflix has already announced the guest stars of the sophomore installment, who mainly include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama and Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, in addition to Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. Fred Armisen will continue playing Uncle Fester, along with Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed the same character in ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Addams Family Values.’

Meanwhile, we do not need to expect Percy Hynes White (Xavier) and Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka) to feature prominently in the second season. In addition, Jamie McShane was demoted to a guest star, likely to conclude Donovan Galpin’s arc.

