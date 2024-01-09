Welcome to Plathville Renewed For Season 6 at TLC

TLC has renewed ‘Welcome to Plathville‘ for a sixth season. The upcoming installment has begun filming in Georgia.

In the fifth season of the show, Ethan and Olivia‘s European trip faced domestic controversy, straining their relationship. Moriah made a sudden significant decision, meeting Micah in Cairo to navigate the fallout with their parents. Ethan grappled to balance between Olivia and his family, while Barry and Micah strengthened their bond. Olivia reconnected with her sister and Kim contemplated dating amid her progressing divorce. The family dynamic underwent shifts as Micah and Kim discussed divorce, and Olivia forged a new bond with her siblings. Barry confided in Micah about his divorce, Moriah sought healing through baptism, and Kim embarked on a new chapter in her love life.

The Plath family dealt with Christmas traditions, relationship revelations, and confrontations, leading Olivia and Ethan to acknowledge the impasse in their marriage. Moriah took a rebellious turn with a tattoo, and the season concluded with Ethan and Olivia facing the reality of their strained relationship.

The conclusion of the fifth installment leaves fans eagerly anticipating the next season but details concerning the upcoming season are scarce. The dynamics of the show are expected to shift significantly, given the divorce between Ethan and Olivia and Kim’s new relationship with Ken. The evolving Plath family is expected to confront a different set of challenges and dynamics in the upcoming installment.

We can expect the return of the main cast members, including Ethan, Kim, Barry, Micah, and Moriah. Although Olivia and Ethan’s divorce proceedings made the viewers concerned about the former’s departure from the show, she has made it clear that she will continue to appear in the series. In an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Olivia whether she would still be on the show, only for her to reply, “Yes.”

‘Welcome To Plathville’ has been following an irregular release pattern, with seasons hitting screens at varying intervals. The most recent installment, season 5, graced audiences in September 2023, while the preceding season premiered in May 2022. This ebb and flow in the series’ release timeline indicates a flexible schedule. As we look ahead, the upcoming installment may premiere in the second half of this year. The previous episodes of the show were also mainly filmed in Georgia, where the Plath family lives. The state is a significant location of recently released productions such as ‘The Family Plan‘ and ‘The Color Purple.’

Read More: Is Welcome to Plathville Scripted?