What Car Does Nick Wild Drive in Wild Card?

Spearheaded by director Simon West and starring top talents like Jason Statham, Michael Angarano, and Milo Ventimiglia, ‘Wild Card‘ is an action-thriller that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat until the credits roll. Based on William Goldman’s 1985 novel, ‘Heat,’ and a remake of the eponymous 1986 Burt Reynolds movie, ‘Wild Card’ stars Jason Statham as Nick Wild, a gambling addict who decides to take revenge on the men who raped his friend. Although Nick soon realizes that the man behind the crime is a high-ranking gangster, he is completely unfazed and continues his rampage for justice.

While the movie is known best for its high-octane action sequences and thrilling twists, fans have always shown a particular interest in the car Nick drives. Let’s take a detailed look at the vehicle and find out more, shall we?

What Car Does Nick Wild Drive?

Although ‘Wild Card’ does not focus much on car chases, we can see Nick Wild driving a 1969 Ford Torino GT throughout the movie. Besides, the classic silver American muscle car with black accents does steal the show whenever it appears on the screen. Interestingly, named after the Italian city of Turin, Ford initially designed the Torino as a subseries of its previous Fairlane model and targeted it more towards upscale consumers.

However, viewers would be surprised to know that the Torino came in several form-factors, including that of a pickup truck, until Ford decided to go the traditional American muscle way and make a two-door fastback in 1969. Around that time, most car models had a box-like structure, which did not do much for aerodynamics. Fastbacks tried to fix that issue by introducing a design that sloped gradually downward from the top of the windshield until it met the car’s rear end. Usually, such a structure helped better the aerodynamics and increased the car’s movement speed.

According to sources, the 1969 Ford Torino showcased in the film contains a 5.8-liter small-block V8 engine with 355 lb-ft of torque and is capable of putting out about 250 horsepower. It is also fitted with a 3-speed manual transmission system and is generally a rear-wheel-drive model. However, to help in handling, especially around tight corners, the 1969 Ford Torino GT came installed with shocks, springs, and a front roll bar that were quite heavy-duty and helped straighten the vehicle during sudden sharp turns. Additionally, the car in the movie can be seen rocking a fiberglass hood scoop with indicators on both sides. At the same time, the GT initials on the front of the vehicle, the distinctive circular headlights, and the iconic c-stripe on the side helped car enthusiasts recognize the automobile at a single glance.

