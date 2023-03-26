What Happened to Taissa’s Dog Biscuit in Yellowjackets?

The Showtime series ‘Yellowjackets’ tells the story of a group of female soccer players from a New Jersey high school who gets stranded in the Ontario wilderness after their plane crashes. Exposed to the harsh condition and rapidly approaching winter, the survivors make certain decisions that will continue to haunt them for years to come.

In the present day, many of the survivors have built a life for themselves despite their past trauma. This includes Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress as adult and Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen). At the start of season 1, she is running for the New Jersey state senate and married to a woman named Simone, with whom she has a son named Sammy. Their perfect family is complete with a dog named Biscuit. However, at the start of season 2, Biscuit is missing, and Taissa gets a new dog named Steve from the shelter before visiting Sammy’s school. If you are wondering what happened to Biscuit, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Biscuit?

As the stress of the political campaign keeps mounting, Taissa has a hard time balancing her professional and personal lives. On Simone’s insistence, Taissa takes Sammy and Biscuit to a park, but her son gets into a fight with another boy after the latter says something about Taissa.

The stress in Taissa’s life further worsens when she and other survivors begin to get blackmailed by someone threatening to expose what they did while they were stranded in the Ontario wilderness. This is when she starts sleepwalking again. The last time this happened was when she was in the wilderness along with others. She used to get quite violent during these episodes, even hurting Van, who refused to leave her side despite this. In the present day, as Sammy begins to behave erratically, Taissa and Simone become increasingly concerned, but Taissa soon realizes that her son’s behavior is closely tied to what she does while sleepwalking.

When Biscuit suddenly disappears, Taissa initially comes to believe that she had left the door open during one of the episodes, and the dog got loose. Knowing how violent she can potentially be in that state, Taissa convinces Simone to take Sammy and go to her mother’s house.

Toward the end of the first season, as Taissa wins the election, Simone returns home to get some toys for Sammy. While she is in the basement, she spots bloodstains on a grate to a crawlspace. Deciding to follow them, she finds herself in front of a nightmarish shrine comprising Biscuit’s head and heart, Sammy’s favorite doll with its eyes plucked out, the strange Symbol resembling an impaled woman hanging from a hook drawn on the wall in blood, and a number of unlit candles. In the season 2 premiere, Taissa learns about the shrine from Simone, who urges her to stay away from Sammy and seek help. Upon returning home, Taissa enters the crawlspace and is horrified to find that Simone is right.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cypress revealed that “They literally told me the dog was just going to run away.” After watching the shrine scene in season 1, some fans came to believe that the heart on the shrine belonged to Adam Martin, whose body Taissa and the others get rid of in the same episode. However, series co-creator Bart Nickerson clarified in an interview with TV Line that both the head and heart belonged to Biscuit. His partner, Ashley Lyle, added, “And also, it’s hilarious because Dave Binegar, who is one of our executives at Showtime, he has a dog named Cheddar, who looks exactly like Biscuit, and it was very traumatizing for him.”

