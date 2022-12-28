What is Loren and Alexei’s Net Worth?

When US resident Loren Goldstone and Israel native Alexei Brovarnik decided to get together and tie the knot, there was a massive question mark over their financial background. For starters, Alexei had to leave his job in Israel, while Loren also decided to let go of her employment in order to give more time to her family. Hence, ‘90 Day Fiance‘ fans even got to witness the couple living in Loren’s house and somehow making ends meet. However, with the pair now parenting three children, viewers are eager to discover their present net worth. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik Make Their Money?

Before Loren met Alexei, she was working as an executive assistant in the United States and was also involved with the non-profit educational organization, Birthright. In fact, she visited Israel for the first time with Birthright and met Alexei when he was employed as the official accompanying medic of the group. During the trip, Alexei and Loren built up an excellent connection and soon decided to keep in touch even though the latter had to return to the United States. Besides, after dating for some time, the two decided to tie the knot and move to the United States. Although the wedding ceremony was pretty smooth, Alexei was forced to leave his job as a tour medic when shifting to the United States. At the same time, Loren decided to quit her executive assistant position in order to move to Parkland, Florida. Hence, the pair found themselves without income and had to live with Loren’s parents for quite some time.

Nevertheless, with time, Loren and Alexei managed to save up their income from ’90 Day Fiance’ and moved into their own place. By this time, TLC realized that the two made for pretty exciting television, and they got to appear on their own show ‘Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days’ apart from several other ’90 Day’ spinoffs, which opened up further avenues of income. Besides, the fame from television helped Loren and Alexei build up a widespread presence online, and they soon had the opportunity to take on brand deals as social media influencers.

At present, Loren and Alexei are proud parents to three wonderful children and have their own place in the United States. Although the pair had plans of moving to Israel, it seems like they haven’t taken such a massive step at the time of writing. Nevertheless, both Loren and Alexei have a pretty handsome income from their appearance on TLC shows and also take on several brand deals as popular influencers. Additionally, Loren launched her own apparel line and has been doing quite well as an entrepreneur.

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth

Most of Loren and Alexei’s income comes from their appearances on TV as well as several successful online brand deals. Hence, taking that into account, along with Loren’s apparel business, we can safely assume that the two have a combined net worth of about $1 million.

