A.B. Quintanilla is a songwriter, record producer, and musician. Born on December 13, 1963, as Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III, he rose to prominence in the 1980s when he joined the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos (as a bass guitarist) along with his sisters Suzette Quintanilla and Selena, the Queen of Tejano music. Like his siblings, Quintanilla was also raised as Jehovah’s Witness by his parents Abraham Quintanilla and Marcella Samora. As a young adult, he faced financial problems as his father’s restaurant closed down due to the recession of the early 80s. However, the troubles lasted just a few years as the band soon started gaining fans, and it became pretty popular.

That was just the beginning of a long and illustrious career for A.B. Quintanilla, who went on to win the Latin Grammy Awards, Latin Billboard Music Awards, and Premio Lo Nuestro. He was married and divorced four times before he tied the knot with Anjelah Quintanilla in September of 2019. His career so far has been inspiring, and he has found success in every field that he has worked in. His hard work has helped him earn an impressive net worth but let’s look at his career so far before we get to that.

How Did A.B. Quintanilla Make His Money?

A.B. Quintanilla’s professional career began when he joined the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos in the early 80s. In just a few years, the band became quite famous and signed a deal with Freddie Records in 1984. In the following years, they released several albums like “Mis Primeras Grabaciones,” “Alpha,” “Munequito De Trapo,” “And The Winner Is,” “Preciosa” and “Dulce Amor.” Although the band was doing great, Selena stood out because of her prodigious talent and soon started working on solo debuts. Some of her most popular singles like ‘No Me Queda Más,’ ‘Amor Prohibido,’ and ‘Como la Flor’ were produced and written by A.B. Quintanilla.

He was part of Selena y Los Dinos until it disbanded in 1995, soon after the cold-blooded murder of the Queen of Tejano music. A few years after her younger sister’s sad demise, A.B. Quintanilla started his band named Kumbia Kings. It went on to release twenty-two singles, twenty-one music videos, four studio albums, five compilation albums, three video albums, two remix albums, and one live album. In 2006, he formed another musical group named Kumbia All Starz, which released five albums, namely – “Ayer Fue Kumbia Kings, Hoy Es Kumbia All Starz,” “Planeta Kumbia,” “La Vida de un Genio,” “Blanco y Negro,” and “Éxitos en Vivo.”

The third band formed by A.B. Quintanilla is known as Elektro Kumbia, and its debut album was released back in 2017. Apart from being actively involved in his own musical ventures, he is engaged with Q-Productions, his family’s music production company. His career that spans over several decades has helped him earn a considerable fortune, so without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth.

A.B. Quintanilla’s Net Worth

A.B. Quintanilla’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Since he is still quite popular and active in the music industry, it’s safe to say that his overall wealth will only increase in the coming years.

