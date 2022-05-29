What is Amina in FTWD? What is in the Tape?

In the fifteenth episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7, Alicia encounters the masked girl again. The girl seeks Alicia’s help to find her friend, who can guide the latter and her followers to PADRE. Alicia and the girl go back to the Tower, only for the former to pass out midway. Alicia wakes up at the MRAP, searches for any medicines for her fever, and comes across a tape titled “Amina.” She hastily keeps the tape inside her bag. Since the episode is titled ‘Amina’ as well, one must be wondering what really it is. Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What is Amina?

Amina is the nickname of a bird named Wilhemina. Alicia and her brother Nick came across Amina before the apocalypse when they were spending time by the mountains with their mother Madison. The bird crashed into one of the windows of the house they were staying, injuring its wings. Alicia and Nick named the bird Wilhemina, called Amina, and started to nurse it. Even though Amina’s condition worsened, Alicia and Nick didn’t stop taking care of it. They looked after the bird without sleeping night after night. Finally, Amina regained its health and started to fly.

Amina symbolizes Alicia’s resilience and hopefulness. Rather than giving up on the bird when it was in a worse condition, Alicia and Nick made sure that the bird is getting a second chance at life. The title of the tape reminds Alicia of the same resilience and hopefulness she once had while giving Amina a second chance to get better and fly. In the episode, Alicia gives Strand a second chance at life by rescuing him from the burning building like she saved the injured bird. She forgives Strand for all his unacceptable decisions and actions and assures her love for him to “nurse” him.

Alicia’s decision to save Strand finally pays off as he joins her followers in search of PADRE or a radiation-free region like PADRE, reminding her of Amina, who started to fly due to her and Nick’s efforts. Amina also makes her realize that she cannot give up even if she is on the brink of death. Rather than leaving with her followers, Alicia returns to the Tower for the sake of any survivors who may arrive at the place looking for a haven after listening to her message. Rather than giving up on those survivors, Alicia stays to help them despite the unfavorable circumstances.

What is in the Tape?

In the fourth season, Althea interviews Madison about Alicia and Nick, her kids. Madison talks about how she has always tried to find a place where her kids will be safe. She also talks about how she wants to preserve the hope her kids displayed while nursing Amina without giving up on the bird. Madison believes that finding a haven will help her to preserve the resilience Alicia and Nick have displayed all along. Althea then names the tape “Amina.” Alicia discovers the same tape when she is in search of a haven like her mother was while Althea made the tape.

The tape motivates Alicia to not give up on her pursuit for PADRE. She saves Strand from the Tower and instructs him to assist her followers as they begin a journey to find a radiation-free region. Even while battling a severe fever and encountering death at a close distance, Alicia displays hope and resilience as Madison said in her interview with Althea.

