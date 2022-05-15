Is Christine Evangelista’s Sherry Pregnant in FTWD?

In the thirteenth episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7, Dwight and Sherry join hands with Morgan to safeguard Baby Mo. While Morgan leads the walkers from the Tower initially to the nearby crater and subsequently to Teddy’s bunker, the couple takes care of the baby despite the threat of Strand’s rangers. Wes, who has left Alicia’s army to become one of Strand’s important henchmen, chases Dwight and Sherry to the tunnel of the same bunker. While they are trapped inside, Sherry opens her pregnancy test strip to see the result in the face of death. If you are eager to know the result, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Christine Evangelista’s Sherry Pregnant?

Yes, Christine Evangelista’s Sherry is pregnant. When Sherry joins Dwight to help Morgan, the latter notices that his partner is preoccupied with something she is hiding from him. He checks Sherry’s bag and finds navigation charts. Sherry lets him know that the charts are for him to leave her and Alicia’s army in a raft since she fears that he will join Strand otherwise. Dwight gets astounded at Sherry’s words and realizes that something he doesn’t know is bothering his partner. He realizes the reason soon enough when Sherry reveals that she is pregnant.

When Sherry doubts that she is pregnant, she seemingly starts to worry about how the arrival of a newborn will change her life and her relationship with Dwight. She fears whether Dwight will betray her by joining Strand, especially considering Dwight’s past and Strand’s offer to join him. Sherry doesn’t want her child’s father to be a betrayer. She rather suffers his absence than see him joining her enemy and force her to fight him. Thus, she panics and prepares a raft to keep Dwight away from Strand. But Dwight assures her that he doesn’t want to betray her and become excited about being a father.

Since Sherry is pregnant, admirers of the character must be wondering whether Christine Evangelista, who portrays the character, is pregnant too. However, the actress hasn’t announced that she is pregnant, which makes it evident that Sherry’s pregnancy is solely a creative development for the sake of the narrative of season 7B. The narrative development is expected to pave the way for severe changes in Sherry and Dwight’s life together, especially with regard to the fight against Strand.

When Alicia proclaims war against Strand for the Tower, Dwight and Sherry stand beside her as two soldiers with nothing to lose. They know that they cannot survive long out in the open due to the radiation exposure, which makes them fight for Alicia, even if it means risking their lives. The couple wants to have a shot at the only chance of survival by conquering the Tower. Sherry’s pregnancy, however, changes the significance of conquering the Tower altogether. Their unborn child makes Dwight and Sherry a potential father and mother respectively, who has everything to lose and gain by fighting Strand.

Dwight and Sherry, to provide safety and security to their unborn child, become increasingly motivated to conquer Strand’s sanctuary despite the impending dangers on their way. Rather than fighting for Alicia, the war becomes personal for the couple since the Tower is essential for any newborn, mainly due to the radiation exposure outside the establishment. In the upcoming episodes, we can expect them to battle Strand’s mighty forces for their and their unborn child’s sake and not for anyone else’s.

