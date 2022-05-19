What is Angelyne’s Net Worth?

Ronia Tamar Goldberg, also known as Angelyne, is an actress, singer, and model who was born on October 2, 1950, in Chmielnik, Poland. Her parents were Holocaust survivors who survived the most horrific form of human rights violations while in Skarżysko-Kamienna German Nazi concentration camps. After the liberation by allied forces, they lived in Poland for a while before eventually settling down in the United States after living in Israel for a while. Therefore, Angelyn spent most of her early life in the Fairfax District of the City of Angels, where she attended the James Monroe High School.

At the age of 18, she tied the knot with Michael Alan Strauss on January 15, 1968. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long as the couple parted ways in the following year. Angelyne dreamt of becoming famous from a very young age, and she turned most of her dreams into reality despite the hardships in her path. With the release of the Peacock TV miniseries titled ‘Angelyne,’ there are several speculations online on different aspects of the singer’s life, including her net worth. In case you wonder how much she has earned in her career so far, then we have got you covered.

How Did Angelyne Make Her Money?

Angelyne made her film debut in 1974 when she made an appearance in the rock musical rock comedy film titled ‘Phantom of the Paradise.’ She went on to work in several other movies like ‘The Wild Party,’ ‘Can I Do It… ‘Til I Need Glasses?’ and ‘The Frisco Kid’ in the following years. Then in 1978, she joined the band Baby Blue and performed in several clubs in Los Angeles. They even released their first single, ‘Rock n’ Roll Rebel’ in the same year but failed miserably to gain ground.

While the failure of Baby Blue may not have been pleasant, Angelyne did not give up on her singing career and released her self-titled debut album in 1982. However, despite appearing in a few films, she was yet to achieve any recognition and fame for her work. All of that changed in the following years when her first billboard went up on Sunset Boulevard. As billboards started popping up in Los Angeles, she soon started grabbing headlines. In the next few months, Angelyne became a household name in the region, which came with more opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Angelyne went on to work in movies like ‘The Malibu Beach Vampires,’ ‘Hardcase and Fist,’ ‘The Underground Comedy Movie,’ ‘King of Hollywood,’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’ among many others. Following her self-titled album debut, she also released ‘Driven to Fantasy’ and ‘Beauty & the Pink.’ Angelyne also made several appearances in documentaries, television shows, and music videos in her decades-long career.

In the late 90s, she even used to offer visitors tours of Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood on her website. A go-getter from a young age, her journey is now documented in its entirety in Peacock TV’s show titled ‘Angelyne.’ Looking at her career, it’s evident that she has probably earned a decent fortune over the decades. So, without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Angelyne’s Net Worth

Angelyne’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. The singer bought a 1,810 square foot Malibu condo for $530,000 in 2000. However, she later sold it in 2011 for $600,000. She also recently bought a swanky Corvette – a fully loaded version of the car can cost up to $100000.

