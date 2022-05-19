Who Were Angelyne’s Parents? Are They Dead or Alive?

Created by Nancy Oliver, ‘Angelyne‘ is a biographical drama TV series. It chronicles the life of the renowned media personality and model Angelyne, who became a sensation during the 80s and 90s. She gained major recognition in 1984, after appearing on a series of iconic billboards around Los Angeles. Over the years, Angelyne has become a major part of the city’s culture, and though a lot has been said about her work and enigmatic persona, not much had been disclosed about her family until 2017. The show plays a pivotal role in exploring that aspect of her life and generates curiosity among the viewers to know more about her parents and childhood. Let’s find out about them, shall we?

Who Were Angelyne’s Parents?

Angelyne has always remained tight-lipped about her life before she became famous and has often evaded most questions pertaining to her background. However, The Hollywood Reporter journalist Gary Baum was the first one to uncover the details of her early years closely. In 2015, he wrote a profile of Angelyne, but as per him, she maneuvered their interviews as per her wishes and refused to divulge much information about her parents. She shared that she was an only child and stated, “I lost my parents at a young age, and because of that I sought the attention of the world through my tricks. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to get the love of the world.’ ”

Moreover, Angelyne concluded that she was saving her past for her memoirs by adding, “It’s just a long story. I don’t want to get into it. I made my way here.” Refusing to give up, Gary continued to research Angelyne and with the help of a private investigator, he soon found that her original name was Ronia Tamar Goldberg (later Renee Tami Goldberg). Born on October 2, 1950, in Poland, Angelyne’s parents Hendrik AKA Henry Goldberg and Bronia Zernicka were Polish Jews who had met during World War II in the Chmielnik ghetto.

Henry and Bronia had seen the horrors of the war firsthand, at a series of concentration camps including Skarzysko, Buchenwald, and Bergen-Belsen. Furthermore, the latter lost more than 40 relatives in the Holocaust, including her father and siblings. Henry and Bronia were two of the 500 people who survived out of a population of 13,000. After being liberated from the Skarżysko-Kamienna concentration camps, they got married in the Foehrenwald displaced persons camp in Germany, and eventually returned to Poland.

After Angelyne was born in 1950, her parents immigrated to Israel, where they lived east of Tel Aviv in a Hasidic Jew community named Bnei Brak. In 1952, her younger sister Annette was born and in 1959, the family traveled to New York and subsequently settled down in Fairfax, Los Angeles. In addition, Henry began working as a tool-and-die mechanic.

Are Angelyne’s Parents Alive?

In 1965, when Angelyne was fourteen, her mother Bronia passed away due to cancer. This caused her a lot of trauma and she became uncomfortable speaking about it with anyone. Angelyne’s former husband Michael Strauss shared with Gary that her mother’s death was a forbidden subject to discuss. He said to The Hollywood Reporter, “She’d never talk about her mother — ever, ever, ever. It was a subject that couldn’t be brought up. If I brought it up, it was shut down.”

After Bronia’s death, Henry remarried a seamstress named Deborah, who was a divorcee and a fellow Holocaust survivor, with a daughter named Norma. The family then moved to Panorama City in San Fernando Valley, where Angelyne commenced high school while Henry and Deborah ran a strip-mall liquor store in Van Nuys. According to Michael, Angelyne’s childhood was unhappy, as her father was controlling and abusive. Henry’s trauma of the war had likely hardened him and he refused to open up much about his past.

Not just that, Michael shared that Angelyne never considered herself Jewish and felt disconnected from her roots. After they got divorced in 1969, she moved out and adopted the name “Angelyne.” However, there is not much information about Henry’s present whereabouts or if he has passed away. If he is alive, he is not active on social media and probably prefers to lead a private life.

Read More: Is Jeff Glasner a Real Journalist? Where is He Now?