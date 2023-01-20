What is Blake Abbie’s Sexuality? Is He Non-Binary?

With his appearance in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York,’ the accomplished editor has earned quite a fan following, with people eager to know everything about his love. While many are curious about his career, others cannot help but wonder about his romantic life. Given his journey surrounding his sexuality and family that was covered in the reality show, Blake’s admirers cannot help but wonder about his sexuality. If you are curious about the same thing, do not worry because we have you covered!

Blake Abbie’s Sexuality

Though a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Blake does not seem eager to put a definite label on his sexuality as of writing. The reality TV star often refers to himself as “queer” and has not definitively stated any preferences when it comes to his romantic partners. In fact, he seems open to any possibility that life brings his way and is hopeful about finding love. Given his Chinese roots in his mother, he does often struggle to maintain a balance between the traditional expectations from him and what he wants for himself.

In season 1 of the Netflix show, viewers get to see Blake talk to his cousin Kelly and realize that many of his family members, including his grandmother, hope that he has a child. However, at the time, a single Blake was not even sure that his future family, no matter the partner, would fit into the mold of familial expectations. In order to get a bit of clarity and get to know more about his mother’s expectations, the editor decided to talk to his mother, June.

During a frank conversation with his mother, Blake shared that he was aware of the expectation that many have from him to continue the family “lineage.” As the oldest, he knew that the pressure on him to have a child, especially with his father’s passing, was immense. “I know a part of me does feel guilty that I didn’t have a child when Dad was still alive,” Blake confessed to his mother. “I think it would’ve been really nice for him to meet his grandkid.”

However, June was quick to reassure her son and told Blake that his father would have never pressured him. “He would let you do whatever you like,” she told him. Relieved to hear his mother say this and reassured that his father trusted him, Blake told his mother that he does want a child though his family might not start in a conventional way. “Maybe I’ll have a kid by myself, maybe I’ll have a kid with someone. I don’t know what my family’s gonna look like,” he shared.

As it turns out, above anything, Blake simply wants to find someone who loves him and whom he loves very much. “I want to stay open to see who that person could be,” he explained. “It could be a man, woman, trans-person, non-binary.” His mother assured him that she supported him in his quest to find love and did not care what his future child might “look like.” According to June, her only concern was the child should be healthy and that her son should be happy. As of writing, it does not seem like Blake is dating anyone, but we do hope that his future family is as healthy and happy as he wants it to be.

