What is Brandon Cottom’s Net Worth?

Given his career as a football player, Brandon Cottom has garnered many fans over the years who have massive respect for the athlete. His recent appearance in the 44th season of ‘Survivor’ revitalized the public interest in him, with people eager to know as much as they can about the reality TV star. Many are especially curious about Brandon’s professional career and how much money he has made. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Brandon Cottom Earn His Money?

Brandon studied at Newtown Council Rock North in Newtown, Pennsylvania, to complete his high school education. Thanks to his athletic prowess, the football player got signed up to be a part of Purdue University’s team on February 2, 2011. From 2011 to 2015, Brandon was an integral part of the Purdue Boilermakers and accomplished many feats. Having played 38 games during this duration, he made six touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Given his impressive football statistics, Brandon got signed by Seattle Seahawks on May 2, 2015. The last day of August of the same year saw the player being waived, but he was placed on injured reserve the next day. However, Brandon was once against waived by the Seahawks on September 3, 2015. Shortly afterward, he was inducted into the team’s practice squad on November 16, 2015. Due to an injury designation, Brandon was waived again on August 20, 2016.

Seahawks re-signed Brandon for the last time on May 5, 2017, but waived him on May 15. Over a year later, on September 14, 2018, he joined hands with Salt Lake Stallions. The team in question was a part of the Alliance of American Football(AAF). Moreover, Brandon became a part of Philadelphia Soul on March 29, 2019, and was in the Arena Football League (AFL). Unfortunately, both teams ended up folding in the same year.

As of writing, Brandon works as an Account Manager for a family security firm. He also works as a Speed Coach and helps young children develop their physical prowess. The Pennsylvania native’s appearance on the CBS survival show boosted his fame. The 44th iteration of ‘Survivor’ saw him as one of the first members of the Ratu tribe.

Brandon Cottom’s Net Worth

To estimate Brandon Cottom’s average salary, we must take great care in adequately assessing his earnings as a player of the Seattle Seahawks. Reports suggest that players in his position usually earn about $400,000, though he was never with the team for a whole year. Similarly, AAF players at the time would have been paid $70,000 in their first year, even though Brandon was a part of the league for about seven months.

In 2019, average AFL players would have been making about $43,000. Presently, an Account Manager in Pennsylvania makes a mean annual amount of $60,000, while a Speed Coach earns an average of $40,000 yearly. Additionally, Brandon is sure to have made several thousand dollars due to his spectacular performance in ‘Survivor.’ Considering these factors, we estimate Bandon Cottom’s net worth to be about $1 million.

