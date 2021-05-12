What is Brody Jenner’s Net Worth?

Brody Jenner is a model, reality television personality, and disc jockey. He is born on August 21, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, to the Olympic gold medalist formerly Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner now) and the songwriter Linda Thompson. His parents got divorced when Brody was only two years old. Caitlyn later married Kris Kardashian and had two children Kendall and Kylie Jenner, which makes Brody a stepbrother of Kim, Khloé, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian. Over the years, the reality television star has dated pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne, model Cora Skinner, Kristin Cavallari, and Lauren Conrad.

According to some reports, he proposed to Kaitlynn Carter in 2016, and the couple got married in Bali two years after that. They later clarified that they were not technically married according to U.S law when they made an appearance on the reality television series ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’ But, one year after their wedding, the couple parted ways in August 2019. Irrespective of his turbulent personal life, Brody has been entirely focused on his career so far and has managed to amass a considerable fortune through his hard work and perseverance. But before we tell you his net worth, let’s have a detailed overview of his career so far.

How Did Brody Jenner Make His Money?

Brody Jenner made his television debut with the reality show ‘The Princes of Malibu.’ Interestingly, the series also featured his mother, Linda Thompson, stepfather David Foster, and his close friend Spencer Pratt. Unfortunately, it was soon canceled, and Brody had to wait for two years for his next big break in the television industry. He then joined the cast of the reality television series ‘The Hills‘ in which he appeared in over sixty episodes and made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Following the success of ‘The Hills,’ Brody had no dearth of opportunities in the television industry. He went on to star in several television shows like ‘Kourtney and Kim Take New York,’ ‘I Am Cait,’ ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ and since 2019, he has been part of the main cast of the spin-off series ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’ Brody has also hosted and presided as the executive producer of ‘Bromance’ and ‘Sex with Brody.’

Apart from being a popular reality television personality, he is also a sought-after model. Over the years, he has worked with Agent Provocateur underwear, Guess clothing, and the magazine Cosmogirl. His recurring roles have helped him become a household name, and Brody has garnered a significant social media following over the years, which he uses responsibly to endorse social causes and share photos to keep his fans updated. He now boasts an impressive overall net worth, thanks to his active career in the television industry. So without further ado, let’s learn more about it.

Brody Jenner’s Net Worth

Brody Jenner’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He bought a $1.9 million three-bedroom bachelor pad in Malibu in 2013. If he continues to work just like the last few years, we can expect his overall wealth to increase significantly in the future.

