What is Carl Lentz’s Net Worth?

Hillsong Church’s initial growth in the United States was helped in big part by how much the general public seemed to adore Carl Lentz. He served as the pastor for Hillsong in New York City, New York, until late 2020, when he was fired. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ focuses on the church’s inception and exponential growth, shining a light on Carl’s early life in addition to his rise and fall. His fame brought in many new followers during his time with Hillsong. So, if you’re wondering how much Carl is worth, here’s what we know.

How Did Carl Lentz Earn His Money?

Carl’s calling to become a pastor didn’t come to him early. Growing up, he went to college at North Carolina State University and played basketball there before dropping out. Then, Carl attended a seminary in Los Angeles, California, and also worked as a greeter at a Gucci store before eventually heading to Australia in the early 2000s. There, he attended Hillsong College and interned for its founder, Brian Houston. He also became good friends with Brian’s son, Joel, which would lead to them reuniting many years later.

While in college, Carl and Joel often talked about establishing a Hillsong church in New York. The idea was shelved until 2010, when they set up Hillsong NYC. The church’s unique way of preaching attracted a lot of young churchgoers, eventually became a brand of sorts, with Carl at its forefront. He didn’t dress like most pastors; Carl was a tattooed, bespectacled preacher with a keen sense of fashion. He wore brands like Supreme and Yves Saint Laurent, and his popularity catapulted over time.

Carl then became good friends with Justin Bieber, helping the musician along his spiritual journey. They grew pretty close over time, with Justin even moving in with the Lentzes for a while in 2014. Famously, he even baptized Justin in former NBA player Tyson Chandler’s bathtub. Over time, Carl’s sermons drew larger crowds, including celebrities like Selena Gomez and NBA star Kevin Durant. As part of the growth, Hillsong set up churches in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts collectively called Hillsong East Coast. Carl and his wife, Laura, were in charge of these churches.

However, there were also reports of a prevailing culture that worshipped wealth. Hillsong was immensely helped by volunteer work, but they often got burnt out by working long hours. But more volunteer work meant more profits for the church. At Carl’s sermons, there was a VIP section as well, separating the celebrities from the general churchgoing public. He also had a green room on Sundays with a catering spread and several changes of clothes.

The Lentzes owned a house in Montclair, New Jersey, but in the wake of Carl and Laura’s firing in 2020, they sold the property. At the time, Carl came out with a statement admitting infidelity. The family then moved to Los Angeles temporarily before purchasing a home in Bradenton, Florida, recently. After Carl’s controversy, former members accused pastors of funding their luxury lifestyles using tithe money. As for Carl, reports have indicated that he was exploring a TV deal to rebuild his career.

Carl Lentz’s Net Worth

It seems that Carl’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million. However, since his firing, it may see a downward trend.

