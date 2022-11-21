What is Chef Rachel Hargrove’s Net Worth?

Chef Rachel Hargrove came into the public eye after her debut in season 8 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck.’ The culinary expert is known for her entertaining personality and cooking skills. Throughout her time on the show, Rachel has maintained a captivating presence that has helped her gain many supporters. With the release of the tenth installment of the Bravo reality series, fans are curious to learn more about the chef’s professional life. If you are curious about Rachel’s culinary expertise and the wealth she accumulated over the years, we have your back!

How Did Chef Rachel Hargrove Earn Her Money?

Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Rachel Hargrove’s culinary skills can apparently be mostly attributed to her own determination. The chef is mainly self-taught, though she did attend classes at the Culinary Institute of America. She went on to become an apprentice at Quattro Passi, a Michelin-starred restaurant on the shores of the fishing village of Nerano, Italy. In order to expand her horizons and make her culinary skills more diverse, Rachel traveled to places like Thailand, Japan, India, and Italy, all of which are well-known for their delicious food.

Thanks to her extensive training and curiosity, Rachel’s range as a chef is quite extensive. Whether it is molecular gastronomy or gluten-free pasta, this culinary magician is always up for the challenge and more than often aces the task. Presently, Rachel works as a cosmopolitan yacht chef for My Seanna. The members of the mentioned yacht have long been the center of attention in ‘Below Deck.’ Thanks to her ability to adapt and always be ready for something new, Rachel is never phased whenever a guest sends a preference sheet.

The expert chef is always eager to give her clients the most delicious food while keeping their wishes in mind. As of writing, Rachel has accumulated more than 16 years of yachting experience. Apart from working as a chef, Rachel is also an Ayurvedic Practitioner. She learned about this ancient Indian medicine system while on her culinary journey in India and experiencing some digestive issues. The ancient system makes use of naturally available ingredients, yoga, and meditation, among many other things, to treat ailing patients.

Ever since learning about Ayurveda, Rachel has remained fascinated by the concept and has implemented several ancient practices into her daily life. The reality TV star studied Ayurvedic Nutrition and Health and Wellness in Goa, India, and acquired her certificate as an Ayurvedic Practitioner in August 2018. She is also a certified Yoga instructor and Massage Therapist.

Despite her keen interest in Ayurveda, cooking remains Rachel’s first love, and she is dedicated to making the most delicious meal possible for others. The chef also likes to post pictures of her food on social media for her massive fanbase. Interestingly, Rachel also auditioned in the fourth season of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ after being approached by someone affiliated with the show. However, she did not make it past the first round.

Chef Rachel Hargrove’s Net Worth

Thanks to numerous years within the culinary industry and her expertise as a chef, Rachel Hargrove has accumulated much wealth over the years. In the country, a chef of her caliber reportedly earns around $100,000 every year. Combined with her additional income as an Ayurvedic Practitioner and various potential sources of money, we estimate Rachel Hargrove’s net worth to be around $2 million.

