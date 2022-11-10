What is Dang Bodiratnangkura’s Net Worth?

While Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ mainly revolves around the realtors from The Agency, it also introduces viewers to several other big names within the real estate industry of Beverly Hills, California. During the show’s first season, you may have noticed the appearance of Duangpatra “Dang” Bodiratnangkura. While on the show, she showed Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany her masterpiece, a jaw-dropping house in Bel-Air, California, shaped like an airplane propeller. Needless to say, many in public could not help but be impressed by Dang’s work and are curious about her professional career. Several others are eager to know just how much wealth the developer has accumulated over the years, and we are here to explore the same!

How Did Dang Bodiratnangkura Earn Her Money?

Originally from Bangkok, Thailand, Dang Bodiratnangkura hails from an influential family within the Thai capital. Her great-grandfather was none other than Lert Sreshthaputra, AKA Nai Lert, who is largely regarded as Thailand’s first-ever developer and investor who helped preserve Bangkok’s environment. The company that Nai established is still one of the top organizations working in Thailand, and the businessman is well-respected by many. In fact, Dang got married on December 14, 2019, to Figure skater Evan Lysacek at the Nai Lert Park Heritage Home. The property is named after her famous ancestor and happens to be part of her family’s property.

It seems that Dang decided to continue her great-grandfather’s legacy. The real estate developer is presently based in California, and her work has helped her garner much respect within the real estate industry of the region. Dang apparently started off with seemingly small properties but has quickly grown to be a part of some of the biggest and most luxurious projects in California. Her property on Orum Road, Los Angeles, California, which is shown in the Netflix series, also helped her gain much fame. The property has been featured in many news articles by reputed publications like Los Angeles Times.

Dang Bodiratnangkura’s Net Worth

In order to get an estimate of Dang Bodiratnangkura’s wealth, we must consider various aspects of her work and how much she might be earning each year from the same. Most top real estate developers in California earn about $120,000 per year. Additionally, Dang is also the owner of her company which supervises her projects within California. A person of her caliber might earn about $450,000 each year through a similar position. Considering all these factors and keeping the real estate developer’s exceptional work in mind, we estimate Dang Bodiratnangkura’s net worth to be around $3.5 million.

