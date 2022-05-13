What is Dorothy Wang’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire‘ is an exciting cocktail of concepts that borrows elements from ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ along with a hint of ‘Selling Sunset.’ It revolves around the lives of affluent Asian Americans living in the Los Angeles area and follows them around as they throw extravagant parties and go on incredible shopping trips.

Furthermore, the show also offers quite a bit of drama and romance, which spices things up for the viewer. With so much luxury and wealth on display, fans have often wondered about the affluence of their favorite ‘Bling Empire’ stars. This curiosity was directed towards Dorothy Wang when the show introduced her in season 2. Let’s look into Dorothy’s life and find out her current net worth, shall we?

How Did Dorothy Wang Earn Her Money?

Although born into immense wealth, Dorothy Wang has managed to make a name for herself and is famous in her own right. Her billionaire father, Roger Wang, and mother, Vivine Wang, welcomed Dorothy into this world on January 27, 1988, in Beverly Hills, California. Growing up alongside her elder sister, Janice, Dorothy was a part of a close-knit family. She graduated with a degree in communication from the University of Southern California.

Interestingly, Roger Wang is the primary shareholder and former Chief Executive Officer of the multi-billion dollar company, Golden Eagle International Group. It deals in clothing, vehicle repair, and real estate development along with operating numerous departmental stores in China. Because of her father’s wealth, Dorothy has always enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle and often documents parts of it on her social media profiles. Subsequently, producers noticed her Instagram posts and gave Dorothy the opportunity to star in ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,’ a reality show that premiered in 2014.

Stepping into the limelight, Dorothy earned immense fame and became a household name on reality TV. She went on to appear in all four seasons of the show and was even taken on board as a producer in the final season. Meanwhile, in 2014, Dorothy also got the chance to work as a fashion correspondent on ‘The Steve Harvey Show,’ which gave her some much-needed experience in the entertainment industry. Once ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ came to an end in 2016, Dorothy went on to star in the 2017 show ‘Famously Single.’ Additionally, she even appeared as a co-host on the Facebook Watch reality show ‘Fetch Me A Date’ in 2019.

Interestingly, Dorothy did not restrain herself to just the entertainment industry as alongside starring on the screen, she designed and marketed her jewelry line, Fabuluxe. Subsequently, she launched her champagne brand, Rich and Bubbly, in the following year. At present, apart from earning a hefty fee for her appearance on ‘Bling Empire,’ Dorothy holds a real estate license, as she previously worked for the luxury real estate company, The Agency. The reality TV star is also quite active in sharing snippets of her lifestyle on social media and from the looks of it, has built up a luxurious life for herself.

Dorothy Wang’s Net Worth

Taking into account all of Dorothy Wang’s avenues for income and her affluent lifestyle, we can infer that the star has amassed a current net worth of approximately $10 million. However, considering her current role on ‘Bling Empire’ and the fame she has garnered from working in reality TV, the number is only expected to increase in the years to come.

