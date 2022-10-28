What is Drink Masters’ Frankie Solarik’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ is a reality series that provides mixologists across Canada and USA a golden opportunity. The show invites some of the most talented professionals in the field to compete against each other in hopes of winning $100,000 and the title of Ultimate Drink Master. In each episode, the participants are presented with a different challenge where they must showcase their skills and hopefully win an advantage for the next task. However, a less-than-stellar performance might lead to one’s elimination. The first season of the show welcomed two of the most well-known mixologists to judge and guide the participants. This included Frankie Solarik, who charmed the contestants and the viewers with his skills, knowledge, and zeal. Naturally, many of the viewers are curious about the reality TV star’s career and his net worth. If you are in the same boat, we have your back!

How Did Frankie Solarik Earn His Money?

Frankie Solarik started bartending when he was 18, around the year 1998. His first job was apparently at The Cigar Box in London, Ontario, where he got to mainly serve Cognac and single malts, though classic cocktails were still in demand. He quickly learned the ways of mixing drinks and started implementing his creativity and vision to what he was serving to the customers. This helped him open his own bar called BarChef in 2008 with the help of his business partner Brent VanderVeen.

BarChef is quite popular for its delicious food and innovative drinks. Located in Toronto, Ontario, the establishment successfully claimed a spot in Food and Wine magazine’s list of Top 7 New and Innovative Bars in the World. Through BarChef, Frankie has modernized the way cocktails are prepared and perceived. His approach utilized many ingredients that did not often feature in regular bars to create unique and delicious drinks. Frankie is planning on opening another establishment in Toronto called Pre-quel, which will be inspired by the apothecaries of Paris, France.

In 2013, Frankie released his book ‘The Bar Chef: A Modern Approach to Cocktails,’ which features several of his drink recipes. The mixologist has also appeared in ‘Top Chef Canada’ and was a guest for networks like Global TV, City TV, Toronto Life, and CBC. He has also been featured in reputed publications like The New York Times, National Geographic, National Post, etc. His unique style of mixology has made him an icon in the industry and earned him several admirers. His approach towards creating drinks is similar to a culinary expert creating a new dish, and when it comes to ingredients, apparently, nothing edible is off limits as long as it works well with the spirits.

What is Frankie Solarik’s Net Worth?

Given Frankie’s immense success as a businessman and an author, he has certainly been able to garner much wealth. His unique vision and creativity have made him respected within the field of mixology and increased his value. Considering his recent appearance in Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ and various other ventures, we estimate Frankie Solarik’s net worth to be around $4.5 million.

