What is Host and Comedian Tone Bell’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ is a reality series that brings the party right to your home. The show welcomes various mixologists from the USA and Canada and gives them the opportunity to claim the title of Ultimate Drink Master and a cash prize of $100,000. The judges want the participants to provide an experience that goes beyond simply drinking and indulges all the senses. In each episode, the contestants must complete a challenge to avoid elimination. The ultimate blend of entertainment and alcohol is hosted by Tone Bell, who is a well-known comedian and actor. His presenting skills added even more flair to the mixology-themed show. Naturally, fans are curious to know more about the presenter and his career. Many in public have also wondered just how rich the TV personality is, and we are here to explore the same!

How Did Tone Bell Earn His Money?

Michael Anthony Bell II, AKA Tone Bell, is a popular stand-up comedian and actor. The Georgia native used to teach first grade before he took up a production role in Joseph Sargent’s ‘Warm Springs,’ along with working on promo materials. He then decided to move to San Francisco, California, and started working as a brand manager for Swivel Media. However, Bell moved back to Atlanta after a year and once again started doing promotion work, this time for a beer company, which led him to soon shift to Dallas, Texas. While in Dallas, Bell started frequenting comedy clubs and utilized open mic events to showcase his comedic skills.

In order to further himself in the entertainment industry, Tone Bell moved to Los Angeles, California, where he claimed the title of winner in the 2012 NBC Stand Up For Diversity Talent Search. This secured him a developmental deal with NBC and paved his path for essaying roles like RJ in ‘Whitney’ and Tedward Mulray in ‘Bad Judge.’ Some of his other major television roles include ‘Single Ladies,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ ‘Disjointed,’ ‘Fam,’ and ‘American Soul.’ He has also been a part of ‘Key & Peele,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘BoJack Horseman,’ and ‘Nailed It!‘ In October 2022, Netflix released ‘Drink Masters,’ which saw Bell as the show’s host.

Thomas Verrette’s 2013 film, ‘Implanted,’ features Bell as Philip and helped him make an impact within the film industry. Bell has also showcased his skills in ‘Dog Days,’ ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ ‘Sylvie’s Love,’ and ‘Little.’ Bell can also be seen in ‘The Green Room,’ an internet series by the YouTube channel All Def. The series also stars Sydney Castillo and James Davis. In 2019, Tone Bell starred in ‘Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This,’ a comedy special for which he also acted as a producer. He also has a comedy album titled ‘One Night in Austin.’ The comedian also has his own line of clothing in partnership with Wrighteous, a clothing brand.

What is Tone Bell’s Net Worth?

Tone Bell’s extensive career has helped increase his net worth over the years. With his recent participation in ‘Drink Masters’ as a host, combined with his work as a comedian and entrepreneur, the Georgia native has garnered much wealth. Considering his impressive number of accomplishments, we estimate Tone Bell’s net worth to be around $5 million.

