What is Giancarlo Granda’s Net Worth?

Although Giancarlo Granda grew up in quite a religious family in Westchester, Florida, as indicated in Hulu’s ‘God Forbid,’ the truth is most of his adult life has been nothing short of scandalous. That’s because he’d unwittingly begun an affair with prominent evangelical couple Jerry Falwell Jr. and Becki Falwell at the tender age of 20, only for it to end up spanning nearly seven years. He had honestly felt exploited by the end owing to the way their personal and professional lives had blended — so now, if you just wish to learn more about the latter, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Giancarlo Granda Earn His Money?

Ever since Giancarlo was old enough to really grasp the importance of funds as well as finances, he wanted to experience hard work to earn it all on his own, per the Billy Corben documentary. The Miami native thus began focusing on his career shortly after graduating high school and did land a job at the upmarket Fontainebleau Hotel as a pool boy while attending college part-time. In other words, he was not only pursuing Bachelor’s in Business Administration-Finance from the Florida International University, but he was also making $200-$500 a day (in cash) at his job.

However, things changed drastically for Giancarlo in March 2012, mere months into his year-long employment, as he came across a flirtatious Becki around the pool area for the very first time. Hence began the years-long affair, which the then-20-year-old claims Jerry Jr. knew of since he was always in the room watching (or videos were made for him), yet the couple has denied this. There’s also the fact the Falwells themselves offered to become the aspiring real estate mogul’s financial backers a few months later and even helped buy a $4.65 million hostel for him to run in 2013.

Giancarlo was reportedly proud to have a 24% ownership stake in this establishment, just for things to shift again when the trio faced a lawsuit regarding its buying process in the summer of 2014. According to the film, Jerry tried to convince the youngster not to worry by promising he’d get at least half a million dollars once it was all over, but it didn’t help his fear of the affair being found out. He actually reportedly received nothing in the end— despite the couple’s claims he’d even tried to extort money from them using threats — yet he does still seem to be running the hostel in Miami.

We should mention Giancarlo broke up with the Falwells in 2018, right around the time he started attending Georgetown University for a Master’s in Real Estate Finance and Development, but the affair had been outed. He was thus so low he seriously contemplated suicide at one point, only to thankfully soon realize his worth and get back on his feet again, even with the suspicion Jerry and Becki were trying to hinder him, per the movie.

Giancarlo Granda Net Worth

Giancarlo currently resides in the Washington DC-Baltimore area, from where he serves as an entrepreneur, a public speaker, a podcaster, as well as an author, meaning he’s doing quite well for himself at the moment. Therefore, according to our best estimates, the ‘Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty’ co-author’s net worth as of writing is probably in the range of $1 million.

