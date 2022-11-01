Are Jerry and Becki Falwell Still Married? Update

As a documentary that delves deep into the scandalous private life of once renowned evangelists Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki Tilley Falwell, Hulu’s ‘God Forbid’ is truly unlike any other. After all, it charts not just their ultimate downfall due to their affair with Giancarlo Granda (aka pool boy) but also their other alleged escapades as well as their connection in conservative politics. Yet for now, if you just wish to learn more about the long-term married couple’s intimate relationship and their current standing — whether they’re still together or not — we’ve got you covered.

Jerry and Becki Falwell’s God Forbid Journey

It was back when 18-year-old Jerry was attending Liberty University alongside Becki’s sister that he came across the younger 13-year-old, only for them to connect romantically a short while later. They actually fell head over heels hard and fast, which is why she was the one to propose as he pursued law at the University of Virginia a few years later, according to the Hulu production. The couple thus tied the knot the year he graduated in 1987 and soon blissfully welcomed three children into their lives — Jerry “Trey” Falwell III, Charles Wesley Falwell, and Caroline Falwell.

However, per Jerry and Becki’s narrative, things between them changed a little once he took over the role of President at Liberty University following his father’s (the founder’s) death in 2007. He was reportedly working overtime to ensure the campus’ modernized expansion and, in turn, not giving his life partner the attention she needed, essentially driving her to seek it from outside. That’s how they claim her involvement with then Fontainebleau Hotel pool boy Giancarlo Granda began in 2012, whereas he insists he was seduced by Becki and told Jerry would be watching.

It’s also imperative to note that while Giancarlo has stated their affair continued on and off until 2018, with Jerry knowing of every encounter as they were required to make tapes, Becki has asserted it ended sooner, yet he did assault her in August 2018. Though, she didn’t report this alleged incident despite it happening in their daughter’s room at their private farmhouse because she felt guilty about their past affair, according to Vanity Fair. As for Jerry’s understanding of his wife’s infidelity, they claim Becki not only told him in late 2012 itself, but he also walked in on them in action in the fall of 2013.

Are Jerry and Becki Falwell Still Married?

Jerry and Becki were reportedly always worried their arrangement/affair with Giancarlo would come out to the public since they were actually his business partners as well; plus, he ostensibly did threaten to expose it if he didn’t get paid at one point. Yet we should mention that when it did (not directly owing to the young man involved), the evangelical Christian leader practically threw his wife under the bus by stating, “Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved.”

Nevertheless, having admittedly forgiven one another, Jerry and Becki are still blissfully married and currently residing on their private farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia — they’re now proud parents as well as grandparents. The former once expressed, “Becki and I forgave each other, because while her indiscretion may have been more obvious and apparent, I realized that there were important smaller things I needed to do better too.” On the other hand, the latter has since said, “We’re together more than any couple you will ever meet in your life. He forgave me, and that’s what Jesus teaches, forgiveness.”

