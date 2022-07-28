What is Hunter Moore’s Net Worth?

It was Rolling Stone who perfectly described Hunter Moore as “The Most Hated Man on the Internet,” only for it to become his best-known moniker as well as the title of the Netflix original on his life. After all, the California native founded arguably the first revenge porn website before going to extreme lengths to not just get more views but also party hard, all the while avoiding any accountability. So now that it’s been years since everything came crashing down for him following an intense FBI investigation, let’s find out more about his overall earnings and current net worth, shall we?

How Did Hunter Moore Earn His Money?

As an “angry” child, a high school dropout, and a member of the “Scene” community, Hunter never once shied away from his unwavering, old-school interests in sex, drugs, porn as well as money. That’s why he reportedly stepped into the adult entertainment industry as a hairstylist for a fetish-porn site almost as soon as he turned 18, just to utilize his social skills to build great connections. He then traveled across Europe, Japan, and Australia from the six-figure amount he’d won in a sexual harassment case against a retail store before returning and establishing a sex-party company.

However, Is Anyone Up? was a lucky accident for Hunter — he’d wanted to share explicit images of a woman he’d been seeing with friends, and technical issues had driven him to upload it online. Little did he know that it would lead his friends to post some pictures as well — in the same format he’d used by linking the victims’ social media profiles — sparking thousands of visits to his domain. The site thus evolved into a so-called hub for revenge porn, with Hunter sharing every submission after verifying ages, yet without consent from the actual individual in the picture, per the production.

The self-described “professional life ruiner” reportedly earned $8,000 to $13,000 a month off of Is Anyone Up? but the docu-series implies he was largely always strapped for cash due to his lifestyle. “Hunter had two revenue streams; selling merchandise and selling advertising,” his former attorney explained. “The more users you have on a website, the more hits you have on a website, the more you can charge for advertising.” Nevertheless, the fact he ultimately sold his business to anti-bullying advocate James McGibney for a mere $12,000 in April 2012 does suggest he wasn’t making as much as he wanted to.

Hunter was not only desperate to get rid of his site owing to fears of legal trouble, but he was also desperate for money, according to James in the Netflix original, making the deal easy. The former “King of revenge porn” subsequently became a professional DJ, an art form he admittedly taught himself on a plane two hours before his first set, all the while keeping up his partying and drug habits. Eventually, though, in early 2014, he was arrested on charges related to paying someone to hack into people’s e-mails and steal their explicit pictures so he could post them online.

Hunter Moore’s Net Worth

As per our estimates, considering his 16-month-long internet enterprise, his partying ways, his legal troubles, as well as his ensuing work, Hunter Moore’s net worth is probably around the $1 million range as of writing. The former public figure did self-publish a book entitled ‘Is Anyone Up?: The Story of Revenge Porn’ in 2018, following his two-year stint in federal prison (2015-2017), and that also contributes to his accumulated wealth.

