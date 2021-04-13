What is Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth?

Eric Marlon Bishop, popularly knowns as Jamie Foxx, is a songwriter, record producer, television presenter, and an Oscar Award-winning actor. Born on December 13, 1967, Jamie was raised in Terrell by his grandparents, Estelle Marie and Mark Talley. His birth parents, Darrell Bishop (later converted to Islam and changed his name to Shahid Abdula), who used to work as a stockbroker, and his mother, Louise Annette Talley Dixon, were never really a part of his upbringing. Later Jamie would go on to claim that it was the influence of his grandmother that helped him succeed in life.

He enrolled at the Terrell High School and, from a very young age, showed great comedic potential. However, Jamie had other dreams back then as he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. After graduating from high school, Jamie studied musical and performance arts composition at the United States International University. Jamie is now a proud father of two beautiful daughters – Anelise and Corinne. His long career as an actor and comedian has helped him earn global recognition. Today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, so it’s natural that he has an impressive net worth. Before we get to that, let’s look at his career so far.

How Did Jamie Foxx Make His Money?

Jamie made his acting debut in the 1992 fantasy comedy film ‘Toys,’ in which he essays the role of Baker. By then, he had already been quite active as a comedian and performed at various comedy clubs. Although he was cast in several films after his debut, it wasn’t until 1999 when he got his first dramatic role in the sports drama movie ‘Any Given Sunday.’ Jamie is also known for his role as Drew Bundini Brown in the biographical film ‘Ali.’

He was then nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the neo-noir movie ‘Collateral.’ By this time, Jamie was already a massive film star and a highly sought-after actor, so it was natural that success followed him wherever he went. Jamie bagged an Oscar for the best actor in a leading role for his performance in the 2004 biographical film ‘Ray.’ His other notable films include the biographical drama film ‘Jarhead,’ musical drama ‘Dreamgirls,’ crime drama ‘Miami Vice,’ revisionist Western ‘Django Unchained,’ superhero movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ action-thriller ‘White House Down,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ superhero-action movie ‘Project Power,’ and the biographical legal drama film ‘Just Mercy.’

The multihyphenate is also a Grammy award-winning producer. “Unpredictable,” “Intuition,’ “Best Night of My Life,” and “Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses” are his most popular albums so far. Jamie has also worked in the television industry and was a crucial part of the sketch comedy series ‘In Living Color,’ ‘The Jamie Foxx Show,’ and the MTV television show ‘When I Was 17.’ He hosts the musical game show ‘Beat Shazam’ and is also a part of the Netflix sitcom ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,’ in which he appears in the lead role. His career, which now spans over several decades, has helped Jamie earn a considerable fortune, so without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth

Jamie Foxx has an estimated net worth of around $150 million. Since he is still active in the entertainment industry, we can presume that his net worth is likely to inflate in the coming years.

Read More: Best Jamie Foxx Movies