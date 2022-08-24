What is Kayla Cardona’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ has many captivating factors that have allowed it to garner such a large fan following. The lavish lifestyle that most cast members of the reality show seem to enjoy is one of the most gripping elements of the series. It also allows the viewers to understand just how well-off the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California, are. Naturally, admirers of this ‘Selling Sunset’ spinoff are curious about the wealth accumulated by the people in the show, including Kayla Cardona. Given her significant presence in season 1 of the show and her backstory, the public is curious to know how Kayla earned her money and her present net worth. Well, we are here to share the same!

How Did Kayla Cardona Earn Her Money?

As a native of Orange County, Kayla’s knowledge of the region has undoubtedly helped her become a successful realtor. She obtained her license as a real estate agent on February 6, 2019, which allows her to deal with properties in the state of California. She then began working as a member of Zillow’s best team, enabling her to become an agent within the top 1%. For her achievement, Kayla was honored with the prestigious Executive Club Award.

In June 2021, Kayla joined The Oppenheim Group. Since then, she has been helping her clients get the house of their dreams. The realtor apparently used to primarily serve as a buying agent but recently started focusing on working as a listing agent as well. She is also a part of the National Association of Realtors as a Sales Agent. According to her confessions in season 1 of ‘Selling the OC,’ Kayla also works as a bartender most nights.

Being a part of the Netflix show provided Kayla with a golden opportunity as she was able to utilize the exposure to become one of the major faces of Orange County’s real estate industry. Kayla’s hard work helped her cement her position as a luxury agent in the region, along with making her a household name. Naturally, fans are curious to know how much wealth Kayla has earned over the years. Let’s explore the details of her possible net worth together.

Kayla Cardona’s Net Worth

To calculate Kayla’s net worth, we must consider the average value of the properties she has dealt in and any additional sources of income throughout her professional life. Her last few listings seem to have an average sale point of $4 million, but it doesn’t seem like they were always this much. Moreover, ‘Selling the OC’ season 1 indicates that the commission rates for most luxury homes sold by the employees of The Oppenheim Group in Orange County are 3% of the total cost. This is then divided among the listing agent, the buying agent, and their respective brokers. So, for every property that Kayla handles, she earns about 0.75% of the sale price.

Considering Kayla likely successfully closes ten deals every year, then one can not help but be impressed by her significant earnings. Additionally, a bartender in Orange County earns about $25,000 to $30,000. Factoring in her additional earnings from her prior experiences as a bikini competition participant and the taxes she may owe, we estimate Kayla’s net worth to be around $1 million.

