What is Ken Goldin’s Net Worth?

Among those who take an interest in the world of collectibles, Ken Goldin’s name is often spoken with much respect. His eye for valuables, combined with his determination to be the one to allow interested parties to acquire them, thas allowed the businessman to forge close bonds with some of the most well-known people from across the world. His work is well documented in Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch‘ as the reality show sheds light on his method of working. This has also led people to become curious about just how rich the entrepreneur is, and we are here to discuss the same!

How Did Ken Goldin Earn His Money?

From a very young age, Ken has had an interest in business and everything related to the same. This led him to join The George Washington University School of Business in 1983. He would go on to graduate from the institute in 1985 and join Drexel University in the same year. At the latter, he started studying Business Administration and Management. While still a student, he helped in the establishment of The Score Board Inc, a company specializing in trading cards, in 1986 and became its CEO.

Ken completed his studies at Drexel University in 1987 and remained a part of The Score Board Inc until 1997. After leaving the said company, he established Goldin Sports Inc in January 1998 in Florida and became its CEO. As of writing, he continues to be a part of the organization. It was not until January 2012 that Ken founded Goldin Auctions in order to truly utilize his expertise when it came to collectibles and business.

As of writing, Goldin Auctions continues to thrive under the leadership of its Founder. It apparently has annual sales of more than $300 million and primarily deals with Sports and entertainment collectibles. Thanks to their superb work, the company is the official auction house for organizations like the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, the Jackie Robinson Foundation, and the Babe Ruth Museum. Additionally, Ken serves as a part of the Philadelphia Museum of Sports’ Board of Directors and is the Chairman of Camcare Charitable Foundation.

Ken Goldin’s Net Worth

To understand Ken Goldin’s net worth, one must take a look at his company’s business model and earnings. According to the organization itself, they make about $300 million in sales each year. The company’s website suggests that they take an average commission of items worth $10,000 to $249,999, though a collectible worth more than the latter figure will have a commission that is decided between them and the client.

This means that Goldin Auctions makes $30 million in sales each year. Additionally, Ken is the owner of not one but two companies, with an average business owner making about $100,000 each year. However, considering the businessman’s success, we are inclined to believe that his earnings are considerably higher than this. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate Ken Goldin’s net worth to be about $50 million.

