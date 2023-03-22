What is Marysol Patton’s Net Worth?

Since 2011, Marysol Patton has been beloved due to her appearance in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ Initially a Bravo series, the reality show started airing on Peacock in season 4, which premiered in 2021. Given her integral part in the beloved television franchise and her overall professional success, it is no wonder that fans across the world are curious to learn as much as they can about the reality TV star and her wealth. If you are curious about the same, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Marysol Patton Earn Her Money?

Born to Elsa(née Carrera) and Don Patton, Marysol grew up surrounded by luxury and was often surrounded by wealth. Her father was a well-known yacht builder with clients across the world. Since Marysol often accompanied her father during his various business trips, she learned about business management and client relations at a young age. These occasions also allowed her to meet several wealthy people who were successful in their respective fields.

In April 2000, Marysol became the Owner of The Patton Group, a PR and events company that became well-known in theFlida’s Miami region. The organization was renowned for its ability to handle media and being able to organize unique and memorable events for its clients. Those who availed of the services of The Patton Group include the region’s top luxury companies and brands from across the world.

Some of Marysol’s most recognizable clients include names like LVMH, Pomellato, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and Carolina Herrera. she also had the opportunity to work for Roberto Cavalli, Valentino, Emilio Pucci, Roger Vivier, Gucci, and Bulgari, along with Harry Winston and Cartier. Needless to say, the reality TV star’s business only kept on expanding, with more and more recognizable brands making use of the services provided by The Patton Group.

Starting in 2011, Marysol became a part of the main cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ However, she left the main roster after the second season and was designated as a Friend in season 3. She has retained the latter status since the fourth installment of the show that was released on Peacock. After creating a successful business, Marysol decided to retire in 2016 and seems to be taking well to retirement. She was also seen in season 3 of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ which was set in the beautiful country of Thailand.

Marysol Patton’s Net Worth

In order to understand Marysol Patton’s net worth, we must keep her various sources of income in mind. An average public relations expert in Miami makes about $115,000 per year, while the mean annual income of an event manager comes to about $100,000. Moreover, a business owner in the area makes about $125,000 per annum. However, it is to be noted that Marysol’s income before her retirement was likely much higher than this as her clients were high-end luxury brands, making her business one of the top-earning ones in the field.

Additionally, Marysol Patton often features in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ as a Friend and, according to reports, makes about $1,000 per episode. Moreover, her part in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ is also likely to net her a considerable amount of money. Considering all these factors, we estimate Marysol’s net worth to be about $13.5 million.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Filmed?