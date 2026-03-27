Olivier Kretz’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Broker and Entrepreneur?

Olivier Kretz is a sales and marketing manager turned entrepreneur who rose to prominence with the Netflix series ‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.’ With the experience of working in several major companies in his decades-long career, Kretz has developed an exceptional business acumen that ultimately helped him establish his own business. It was the drive to constantly reinvent himself and his profession that contributed the most to Kretz’s success. Not only did he find success, but he also earned international fame and recognition for his work, which is just as important.

Olivier is married to Sandrine Kretz, a teacher who took responsibility for the family business as an associate director. She has a remarkable understanding of customers’ needs, which helps Olivier and the rest of the team capitalize on profit-making opportunities. The couple has four children together who are very close to their parents. Olivier’s professional career has not only been satisfying but financially rewarding. After his appearance on the reality show, some of the viewers may naturally wonder about his net worth. But before we get to that, let’s have a look at his overall career so far.

How Did Olivier Kretz Make His Money?

Olivier Kretz did his master’s in Economics from Rouen Business School. After graduating, he began working in the sales and marketing industry. He joined Prosodie, a telecommunications company, as a commercial manager in 1999 and worked there for over twelve years before deciding to part ways. Before that, he was a sales manager for Nielsen Media Research. His experience in the corporate world had taught him all he needed to learn to finally work on his own ideas and create businesses from scratch.

In 2016, Olivier co-founded Skyness, a drone inspection service that tries to help individuals, administrations, and manufacturers with the unique vantage point of a specific locality, which then turns the captured aerial photography into data that can help them make efficient decisions. However, his entrepreneurial journey had started a long time ago when he founded Kretz Family Real Estate back in 2007. Based in the Boulogne-Billancourt Area, France, the company offers customers assistance with buying, selling, and renting luxury properties. Because of its exceptional services, the company grew rapidly and now has a real estate business around the world.

The Kretz family business has not only attracted potential customers to it, but it has also gotten its own Netflix reality show – ‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.’ The series revolves around the Kretz family as they help their customers find their dream homes in France and abroad. Therefore, ever since 2020, he has been sharing his experiences with the globe through this production. As of writing in March 2026, it has released a total of 6 incredibly lighthearted, intimate seasons. His newfound reality show fame, coupled with his successful family business, has earned Olivier a lot of money, so without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Olivier Kretz’s Net Worth

Since Olivier has been working for nearly five decades as of writing with no plans of stopping anytime soon, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth for himself. His precise income over the years is unclear as of writing since he has chosen to keep such personal details well away from the limelight, but we do have some estimates, thanks to his experience at different positions and market values. From what we can tell, he likely made around $40,000 per year when he first kick-started his career in the world of marketing, before it increased to $50,000 in telecommunications.

Olivier’s base salary then gradually increased as he spent close to 12 years in a single company, so he was likely making $100,000 to $120,000 by the time the early 2000s rolled around. His entrepreneurship endeavors only skyrocketed this sum, especially considering the fields he chose to engage in – real estate through Krtez & Partners, which is now at a global stage, and drone inspection through Skyness. As per our conservative estimates, he currently makes at least $2 million a year, with most of it coming from his luxury brokerage dealing in multi-million dollar homes on a 4-5% commission rate. Taking all these aspects into consideration, along with his entrepreneurial risks, potential assets, investments, and returns, and his lifestyle expenses, we believe his net worth to be around $25 million.

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