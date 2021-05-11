What is Rene Nezhoda’s Net Worth?

Rene Nezhoda is a reality television personality and entrepreneur. His father, Gunter Nezhoda, was an actor, and Rene was raised in Germany. However, his family moved to the United States in the 1990s, and he studied at the Las Vegas High School. Rene started buying and selling collectibles and antiques when he was just eleven years old, and since then, he has become an expert in the trade. His broad knowledge of second-hand items turned out to be extremely helpful when he participated in the reality television series ‘Storage Wars.’ His impressive bidding methods and cunning strategy gave him a significant advantage over other contestants in the series.

Rene Nezhoda is married to Casey, who appeared on the A&E network series with him. The couple is referred to as “The Bargain Hunters” on the show and complimented each other quite well. Rene’s career now spans over several decades, and taking into account that he has been in the buying and selling business since he was eleven, it isn’t wrong to think that he has an impressive net worth. But before we get into that, let’s have a look at his career so far.

How Did Rene Nezhoda Make His Money?

Rene Nezhoda’s career as a storage hunter began a long time ago when he was just another ordinary boy. He took an interest in the trade and did not waste any time learning the intricacies of the buying and selling business. He was soon trading antiques and collectibles for an impressive profit. Over the years, his knowledge of second-hand prices and bargaining skills helped him establish a great career, but it wasn’t until 2013 that he rose to prominence and became a household name. Rene joined the cast of A&E network’s ‘Storage Wars’ along with his wife, and as they say it, the rest is history.

He soon became a fan favorite not only because of his impressive skills as a storage hunter but also due to his antics and drama. The veteran buyer has been featured regularly on the show but before he made it to the television series, he opened Bargain Hunters Thrift Store in 2012 along with his wife. Unfortunately, the 7,000 sq ft store was burglarized in March 2021 and it has interestingly happened once in the past as well. Rene believes that the burglar was probably looking for drug money from the loot.

The couple has not let themselves be limited to the television industry, their shop, and work as storage hunters. Their appearance on ‘Storage Wars’ has helped them garner a significant social media fan following and putting that to good use, the couple started their own YouTube channel named “Bargainhuntersthrift.” It has over 90,000 subscribers and has millions of views on some of its videos. So, it appears that they are earning decently from the channel as well. Rene’s impressive career has helped him amass a considerable fortune in all these years, so without waiting anymore, let’s have a look at their net worth.

Rene Nezhoda’s net worth

Rene Nezhoda’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. Since he is not just active in the television industry but is also a YouTuber and storage hunter, we can expect his overall fortune to increase significantly in the coming years.

