What is Ronny Chieng’s Net Worth?

Ronny Chieng is a Malaysian comedian, actor, and screenwriter who is known for his Netflix stand-up comedy special ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America!’ and for his comedic role in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Born in a Malaysian Chinese family in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Ronny was raised mostly in Singapore and then in the United States, specifically in Manchester, New Hampshire for a good 5-6 years, from 1989 to 1994. To complete his graduation, he moved to Melbourne, where he studied law.

Although the names of Ronny’s parents and the only sibling are not revealed yet, he seemingly grew up in a healthy and supportive household as he still shares a close-knitted bond with his mother and elder sister. As for his late father, Ronny has had only great things to say about him. For instance, the comedian paid tribute to his late father in a tweet in 2019 when he revealed that he was a great man who was an advocate for education.

Ronny was married to Hannah Pham, a Vietnamese-Australian who is an established lawyer and an executive producer. The pair have been happily married since 2016 and still manage to spend some quality time together despite their busy schedules. As for their children, it appears that they both want to focus on their respective careers at the moment and keep the responsibility of parenthood for later. Both of them have seemingly settled in a luxurious house in New York City. So, are you eager to find out how Ronny Chieng became a millionaire despite being clueless until his college days and what is his net worth? Here is all that we know!

How Did Ronny Chieng Make His Money?

It was the year 2013 when Ronny Chieng really made a mark as a comedian at a comedy festival in Melbourne, Australia, as he performed with Trevor Noah. Following this breakthrough, a couple of years later, he was called to audition for a correspondent role on ‘The Daily Show,’ which is hosted by Trevor Noah. He made such a quick impact that in 2016, he had his name included by Variety among the 10 Comics to Watch.

Then, Ronny ventured his way into acting and screenwriting by co-writing and starring in a sitcom named ‘Ronny Chieng: International Student,’ which was based on his life experiences as a foreign student in Australia. This was just the beginning of his acting career as in 2018, he featured in the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ along with some big names in the industry. With the popularity of the comedian increasing constantly, he got to release his first Netflix stand-up comedy special called ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America!.’ In this comedy special, he made jokes about consumerism, immigrants, and racism, and kept the audience rolling in their seats with laughter.

In April 2020, his acting career took another huge step forward as he was cast in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ After a year, in July 2021, it was announced that he was to co-write an action-comedy movie with Sebastian DiNatale, who is his ‘The Daily Show’ collaborator. Furthermore, his career as a comedian also made some huge strides as in 2022, he was given the opportunity to release yet another Netflix stand-up comedy special ‘Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy,’ helping him gain more prominence.

Apart from that, he has sold hundreds of comedy shows all over the world, allowing him to gain many fans. Moreover, he is also an avid food enthusiast and blogger, and has a website named ‘I’m Ok With Anything.’ This website works as a guide for people looking for restaurants in Melbourne city, while also providing links to buy his expansive collection of merchandise. If that were not enough, he also owns a sock line. All of these ventures, especially as a comedian and an actor, have allowed Ronny to earn millions of dollars through the years.

What is Ronny Chieng’s Net Worth?

Ronnie Chieng’s net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million. After his second Netflix stand-up special, he is bound to gain more fans and prominence, which will significantly impact his value and income in the coming years.

