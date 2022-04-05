Who is Ronny Chieng’s Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Ronny Chieng is a popular Malaysian comedian and actor who gained recognition after co-writing and starring in the sitcom called ‘Ronny Chieng: International Student,’ which is a series based on his life experiences. However, most of Ronny’s fans know him after he played the role of Edison Cheng in the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ This was just the beginning of his acting career as later, he went on to feature in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

Talking of Ronny’s career as a comedian, his Netflix stand-up special ‘Asian Comedian Destroys America!,’ was a hit, in which he jokes about several prevalent issues in society such as racism, immigrants, and consumerism. Following the success of the special, he got to release another Netflix stand-up comedy named ‘Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy.’ The graph of his career as an actor and comedian is consistently on the rise over the past few years, as he currently is a senior correspondent on ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central. Moreover, he is set to co-write an action-comedy movie with Sebastian DiNatale too.

If you are a fan of the multi-talented celebrity, you must be interested to know about his personal life. Is he married? Who is his partner? We have the answer to all such questions!

Ronny Chieng’s Wife and Children

Ronny Chieng met the love of his life and his now-wife, Hannah Pham, before rising to fame. They both crossed each other’s paths at the University of Melbourne, where both of them were pursuing law. Hannah completed her graduation in 2010 with a Bachelor of Commerce and a law degree with honors. On the other hand, in the last year of college, Ronny picked up comedy and decided to follow his passion. Hannah is also a great cook and has her own YouTube channel that consists of her cooking some delicious Asian foods.

Starting off as friends, the future couple spent quality time together and started dating soon. After a few years of being together, Ronny took Hannah to a beach to ask her hand in marriage in December 2015, and the couple got engaged. Fast forward to September 9, 2016, the engaged pair finally tied the knot in a private marriage ceremony attended by only their family and closest friends. This was one of the three times that they got married. Yes, you read that right!

As weird and unrealistic as it sounds, it is just as reasonable and real when you learn more about it. Ronny revealed the details about the three wedding ceremonies on his Netflix comedy special. The first time that they took vows was in Melbourne, Australia because of Hannah’s Australian nationality, and the fact that she grew up there. The couple tied the knot for the second time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, his birthplace. Last but not the least, they got married for the third and final time in New York for green card purposes.

Even after decades of being together and several years of marriage, they still seem to share the same love and connection as they spend a lot of time together when Ronny is not touring and are seen attending his red carpet events together. Both of them haven’t spoken about any other partners or affairs that they might have indulged in before falling for each other. Unlike several big celebrities, the couple somehow manages to keep their personal life away from the spotlight.

As for their children, it seems that both of them have agreed to not have any children at the moment and focus on their respective careers instead.

