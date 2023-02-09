What is Scheana Shay’s Net Worth?

Since her television appearance in Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Scheana Shay, more famously known as Scheana, has amassed a huge fan following. Her journey over the years has allowed her to remain within the limelight and given her fans much entertainment. Apart from her captivating presence within the entertainment industry, the reality TV star’s lifestyle has also captured the attention of the public. This has led many people to wonder about Scheana’s career and the wealth she has accumulated through her various ventures. If you have questions regarding the same, we have your back!

How Did Scheana Shay Earn Her Money?

Scheana was a student at Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California, before graduating in 2002. As a teenager, Scheana was an employee at Hooters and gained experience within the hospitality industry. The reality TV star went on to join Azusa Pacific University and gained her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2006. In the same year, she starred in a short film called ‘Jaded,’ essaying the character of Amanda.

In 2007, Scheana made her first television appearance through an uncredited role in ABC’s ‘Greek.’ She went on to be a part of several otehr projects before the premiere of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2013. As of writing, Scheana is one of the only 4 main cast members of the show who have been on the roster since season 1. Her role in the show was due to her position as a server at SUR Restaurant & Lounge.

Presently, Scheana continues to promote herself within the music and acting industry. She is also a businesswoman, given her role as the Owner of Viva Verano, an eyelash brand. Moreover, she has her own podcast show called “Scheananigans,” which has weekly episodes and official merchandise. Additionally, the reality TV star has over 1.3 million Instagram followers, allowing her to promote different brands, some of which are under her own umbrella.

Scheana Shay’s Net Worth

Given her professional accomplishments, it is easy to deduce that Scheana Shay has earned a lot of money over the years. Starting off with her television appearances, reports suggest that main cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ earn about $15,000 for every episode, with each season comprising approximately 20 episodes. A podcast host generally makes about $75,000 per year, while a business owner in the Los Angeles, California, area would make an annual amount of about $100,000.

Talking about her role as a social media influencer, a person with a following similar to hers would make about $500,000 a year. Additionally, actors within the area that she calls home make around $70,000 annually. Keeping these factors in mind, we estimate Scheana Shay’s net worth to be about $5 million.

