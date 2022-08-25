What is Selling the OC’s Lauren Brito’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ is a spinoff of ‘Selling Sunset‘ that introduces the viewers to the personal and professional lives of the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California. During the show’s first season, the audience could not help but appreciate the lifestyle of the cast members. This has led many to wonder about the financial status of the people featured in the reality show.

One such cast member who has come into the limelight is Lauren Brito (now Lauren Shortt). The realtor caught the public attention with her sweet and calm personality. Naturally, fans are curious to know if her efforts have paid off and how much wealth she has accumulated as of writing. Luckily, we are here to investigate and answer the same!

How Did Lauren Brito Earn Her Money?

Hailing from the southern California region, Lauren Shortt née Brito has been living in Orange County for the last 10 years. Before entering the real estate industry, Lauren used to operate and co-own a family business in the suburbs of Los Angeles, California. She gained her real estate license on April 17, 2017, and has not looked back. Given her intimate knowledge of the area, she has been quite successful as a realtor.

Lauren started her journey in real estate by joining First Team Real Estate in May 2017 but left the firm in July 2017. She became affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a realtor in August 2017 and continued working within the organization until July 2021. The California native became a part of The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team in June 2021. Since then, the realtor has been delivering phenomenal results.

Apparently, Lauren has closed over 150 properties successfully thanks to the mentorship that she went through under an internationally ranked top 1% agent. When it comes to her work, Lauren is quite passionate about the needs of her clients and strives to provide them with the best service possible. Her professional demeanor and caring nature have also made her one of the beloved faces of ‘Selling the OC.’ Let’s explore how much the realtor’s work has paid off over the years.

Lauren Brito’s Net Worth

To estimate Lauren’s net worth, one must look into her performance over the years as a realtor and her work prior to that. On average, an Owner Operator seems to be earning between $140,000 to $170,000 a year in the Los Angeles area. As a part of the real estate industry, Lauren’s properties seem to have an average sale price of around $2 million. According to the information that we have gleaned from ‘Selling the OC,’ the average commission rate that the realtor might be charging is 3% of the sale price.

The commission of a property is generally divided between four parties, the listing agent, the buying agent, and their respective brokers. This highlights the necessity of why an agent should try and double-end a deal as they can then multiply their profit by two. Hence, for every property that she deals with, Lauren earns about 0.75% of the sale price. Assuming that the realtor sells 12 houses every year, we estimate Lauren’s net worth to be around $1 million.

