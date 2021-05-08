Suzette Quintanilla is a musician, producer, and also the sister of Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. On June 29, 1967, she was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, to Marcella Samora and the singer-songwriter Abraham Quintanilla. She initially resisted joining the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos when it was formed in the early 80s. Selena’s raw talent instantly made her the group’s voice, and since A.B. (her elder brother) was responsible for playing the bass guitar, the onus of drums fell on Suzette, something she felt was not “cool” for a girl in those days.

In one of her interviews, she opened up and confessed that her low self-esteem was also one of many reasons for her reluctance to join the band. Plus, the performance schedules were very tough to manage. But with her father’s support and guidance, she became a vital member of the band. She married Bill Arriaga in 1993, and after more than two and a half decades, the couple is still happily together and has a son named Jovan Arriaga. Although she reluctantly entered the music industry, she ended up making a career in it that continues to help her earn a lot of money. Over the decades, her net worth has skyrocketed but let’s have a detailed overview of her career so far before we get to that.

How Did Suzette Quintanilla Make Her Money?

Suzette Quintanilla joined the Selena y Los Dinos along with her siblings in the early 80s. The drummer soon became an integral part of the group despite her initial reluctance. As the band’s popularity grew, Suzette started gaining fans and had an impressive fan following by the early 90s. But then Selena was unfortunately murdered, and the band soon dissolved. Suzette abruptly decided to end her music career and never joined any other band afterward.

However, she did not leave the music industry. Instead, she just let go of her drumsticks and started working for her family’s Q Productions company (as CEO and president), which promotes, develops, and produces Tejano groups and artists such as the Jennifer Peña and Los Tres Reyes. Suzette also collaborates with different brands such as HEB and Bumpboxx to work on products that use Selena’s name.

Interestingly, she gives her time to The Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas, to help keep Selena’s legacy alive and give her fans an opportunity to learn more about her. Apart from all this, Suzette has appeared as a drummer in ‘Selena: Greatest Hits,’ ‘Selena Live: The Last Concert,’ and ‘Selena: La carcacha.’ She is also the executive producer of Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series.’ Her long career in the music and entertainment industry has helped her earn a vast fortune, so without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at it.

Suzette Quintanilla’s Net Worth

Suzette Quintanilla’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million. As she is quite active spearheading the family business, it looks as if her overall wealth will increase in the coming years.

