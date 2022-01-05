What Is the Order of the Night Wind on The Book of Boba Fett, Explained

The ‘Star Wars’ franchise is an ever-sprawling universe teeming with numerous ideas, concepts, groups, philosophies, and religions. In the pilot episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a group of attackers tries to take out the protagonist and his most trusted subordinate, Fennec. Although Boba survives the attack with the help of his Gamorrean guards and Fennec, he is grievously injured and brought to his bacta pod for a healing session.

Meanwhile, Fennec chases after the remaining attackers and corners them on a rooftop. She drops one to his death because even though Boba told her to capture the attackers alive, they don’t need both of them. Moreover, the death of his friend gives the last attacker all the incentives he needs to surrender. In episode 2, it is revealed that the attacker hails from a group known as the Order of the Night Wind. Here is everything you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Is the Order of the Night Wind?

The Order of the Night Wind is not an extremely clandestine group. Those who are active in the world of crime seem to be aware of them. When Fennec brings the lone surviving attacker in front of Boba, 8D8 explains that their prisoner is a member of the Order of the Night Wind. They are assassins for hire, known for being effective and expensive. Although Boba seems intrigued, Fennec isn’t at all impressed. And that makes sense, given that she is an elite assassin herself, and by all indications, a much better one.

When the threat of execution doesn’t work, Fennec drops the Night Wind member into the cell below, claiming there is a rancor there. Rancors are semi-sentient carnivorous beings originally from Planet Dathomir. The prospect of being in the same cell as a rancor seems to terrify the proud assassin, who claims that Mok Shaiz, the mysterious Ithorian Mayor of Mos Espa, has sent him. In the pilot episode, Shaiz’s Twi’lek majordomo visits Boba and tells him that the Mayor will not pay tribute to the new Daimyo. Instead, it will be Boba who gives tribute to the Mayor.

Boba and Fennec deduce that his refusal has prompted this response. They visit the Mayor with their prisoner. However, the moment they step into the Mayor’s office and accuse him of sending assassins after Boba, the Mayor has the Night Wind member killed. He justifies his action by stating that the Order isn’t allowed to operate outside the Hutt space.

He then proceeds to claim that he isn’t the one who ordered the hit and points Boba towards Madam Garsa, the Twi’lek female who runs the Sanctuary cantina. It is from Garsa that Boba discovers that the cousins of Jabba the Hutt, known as the Twins, have laid claim to Tatooine. The Twins arrive in their litter, and a stand-off ensues. Ultimately, the twins leave because the brother believes bloodshed is bad for business, but not before warning Boba to sleep light.

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ marks the first appearance of the Order of the Night Wind in the Star Wars universe. Although Shaiz seems to imply that the twins are behind the attack, he can be lying. Both he and the twins possess the monetary resources to hire the Night Wind. It can also potentially be someone else pulling the strings from behind the proverbial curtains, including Shaiz’s majordomo, whose personality doesn’t seem to match that of the Mayor. While Shaiz is subtle, quiet, and ruthless, his majordomo appears to be a caricature of all those qualities. And that can be intentional. It’s possible that the majordomo might consciously cause a conflict between his own employer and Boba to bring both down.

