What is the Significance of The Gold Glasses in Love is Blind?

In what can only be described as a rollercoaster ride of romance, drama, excitement, and heartbreak, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ explores the notion of finding “the one” based on personality alone. It thus centers around a group of hopeful singles as they try to date, fall in love, and get engaged sight unseen, just to then tackle if they’re ready to promise forever within a mere month or not.

However, if we’re being honest, instead of the “pods,” the swoons, or even the incredible filming locations, it’s the constant presence of the gold glasses that has captured our attention the most. After all, whether it be during the actual experiment or the ‘After the Altar’ specials, they unabashedly appear in virtually every single scene — so let’s finally delve into their essence, shall we?

What’s the Significance of The Gold Glasses?

Considering the simple fact they are everywhere, the mule mug-adjacent or goblet-like opaque, gold wine glasses have honestly evolved into something like an unofficial mascot for ‘Love is Blind.’ They can sometimes be a little distracting when they pup up in odd places (like the cast members’ parents’ homes or fancy wedding dress boutiques), but they do serve a practical purpose.

The truth is these glasses are more for production reasons than anything else, particularly as they not only take away the element of breaking and replacing but also make editing a lot easier. That’s because, as mentioned above, they are entirely non-transparent, allowing professionals to cut-combine different parts of a conversation or even a day together without continuity issues. In other words, since no one can tell how much liquid a cup contains at any given moment, editors do not have to stress over it being full, then empty, then immediately back to its prior point again.

Though, it’s imperative to note that creator Chris Coelen (‘Spy Games’ as well as ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’) has attributed the plentitude of gold glasses solely to aesthetic preference. “I don’t know. It’s something I like,” he sincerely told Variety back in February 2022. “When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way; it’s fun.”

We should mention these gold glasses weren’t always used for alcoholic beverages — the cast drank water, coffee, and tea out of them as well, depending on their personal liking/mood. While Iyanna preferred tea “unless there was a drinking game involved,” Deepti and Shaina’s cups were mostly filled with water, coffee, and tequila, in particular, according to E! News. “All the girls, we wanted to get like a tiny little goblet tattooed on ourselves,” Deepti further told the publication. “We’ve been through so much. And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It’s just a symbolic thing for us.”

