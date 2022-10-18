What’s Japanese Singer LiSA’s Net Worth?

Directed by Taketoshi Sado, ‘LiSA Another Great Day’ is a documentary movie by Netflix that follows the first decade of the professional career of Japanese singer Risa Oribe, who is famously known as LiSA. The film talks about how the musician developed her love for the art form, her struggles as an aspiring singer, and her discovery of punk. LiSA is a well-known celebrity within Japan and even outside the country, with many accolades to her name. Naturally, fans are eager to know exactly how rich the music star is and how she was able to accumulate her wealth. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

How Did LiSA Earn Her Money?

LiSA caught her big break in the music industry after she was hired to sing for ‘Angel Beats!’ After finding success there, LiSA released three more singles and an album while still being a part of the band called Love is Same All. In fact, it is the acronym of the group’s name that the singer decided to use as her stage name. Her debut as a solo artist took place on April 20, 2011, with the release of her mini-album “Letters to U,” and she played a pivotal role as a lyricist and composer for the project. This was soon followed by the release of her first solo single called “Oath Sign,” which also became the opening music for ‘Fate/Zero.’

On February 22, 2012, the Japanese artist released her first full solo album called “Lover”s”mile,” which was able to achieve the seventh position on the Oricon weekly charts. The beautiful utilization of “Oath Sign” as an anime opening sequence caught the eye of the team of ‘Sword Art Online’ who hired LiSA to sing “Crossing Field.” The song peaked at the fifth position on the Oricon charts, while her other single, “Best Day, Best Way,” was able to grab sixth place. LiSA’s song “Träumerei” was able to peak at the fifteenth position on the chart, and it was used during the opening of “Day Break Illusion.”

The singer’s second solo album, “Landscape,” was made available on October 30, 2013, and reached all the way to the second position on the Oricon charts. LiSA’s fifth-ever single, “Rising Hope,” was also used as opening music on ‘The Irregular at Magic High School.’ For the following years, the artist was able to maintain her success and provide listeners with enjoyable music. In 2016, LiSA honored her five years in the industry by releasing her Letters To U EP and also provided a mini album called “Lucky Hi Five!”

However, it was truly LiSA’s song “Gurenge” that boosted her popularity even more. The song was used as the opening theme for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,’ an anime released in 2019. As of writing, LiSA has released nineteen singles and five studio albums, with the sixth being released on November 16, 2022. In order to honor her ten years as a member of the Japanese music industry, she and Netflix made a documentary featuring the first ten years of the musician’s career and her rise to fame.

LiSA’s Net Worth

Given LiSA’s success as a musician, particularly one whose work is often featured in popular animes, one can easily understand that the singer is quite wealthy. However, the steep conversion rates between the Japanese Yen and the US Dollar might provide one with an altered perception of how rich LiSA is. The singer has earned a lot of money during her more than decade-long career, and we estimate her net worth to be around $8 million.

Read More: Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba