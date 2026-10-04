Did Chris Pratt Use a Body Suit to Play Disgusting Donald in What’s Your Number?

Helmed by Mark Mylod, ‘What’s Your Number?’ follows a down-on-her-luck woman who one day becomes obsessed with the number of men she has slept with and decides to turn her life around. When Ally Darling is suddenly fired, she finds her last clutch on a magazine page which says women who have had sex with more than twenty men can never settle down. Realizing she is already on the borderline number, she desperately runs her brain for a way out. And the epiphany strikes when she meets one of her exes, “Disgusting Donald,” who has changed a lot since they parted. Ally quickly decides to try to find a spark with one of her exes so the number remains stable, and Donald is first on this list.

Chris Pratt Dons a Body Suit and Facial Prosthetics to Bring Disgustig Donald to Life

For his role as Disgusting Donald in ‘What’s Your Number?,’ actor Chris Pratt wears a body suit to appear overweight, with several other prosthetics coming into play to complete the look. While this specific design only appears on screen for a brief amount of time, Pratt and the creative team nonetheless went for a practical approach, making this among the most memorable comedic bits in the film. Alterian Inc., the effects house behind Pratt’s transformation, explained that they used “a full body fat suit, a mullet, and full silicone prosthetics over the actor’s beard.” In addition to that, Pratt also sports a mullet for the role, adding to the detail that it is a flashback sequence meant to be dramatic in nature.

When designing the body suits for Disgusting Donald, the team at Alterian Inc was informed that he would be a very animated character. The studio had previously worked on titles like ‘Shallow Hall,’ and ‘Hairspray,’ both of which involve actors donning body suits and extensive makeup to play overweight characters. Drawing from that experience, they began with a mold for Pratt’s face, before developing individual pieces of the suit for different parts of the body. Pratt was notably filming ‘Parks and Recreation’ around the same time as ‘What’s Your Number,’ which meant that he would often balance both production schedules at once. During this, he visited Alterian Inc once and tried out the suit for himself, providing them with valuable input that later went into finishing the look.

Disgusting Donald’s Overweight Look Also Relies on Chris Pratt’s Physical Comedy

While actors are sometimes known for going to extreme lengths to actually gain or lose weight for roles, the advancements in the art of creating prosthetics allow artists to maintain that level of realism without the extra effort. Chris Pratt, who was asked in an interview with Modern Man about the suit, noted that ‘Parks and Recreation’ is the heaviest he has ever been for a role, and with ‘What’s Your Number?,’ he is intended to appear close to 400 pounds. Given that the real bodysuit weighs significantly less than that, a lot of the performance also depends on the finer details, such as how an actor chooses to move their body, or the show of their flexibility. In the case of Disgusting Donald, there is also a fair bit of dancing involved, and it is ultimately Pratt’s comedic ability that brings those sequences to life.

While Pratt may not have actually gained weight for his role in ‘What’s Your Number?,’ the actor is famous for getting toned for his roles. More specifically, his physical transformation for titles such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ where he gained substantial muscle mass to pull off the action hero look. For his role as Star-Lord in particular, the actor lost roughly 60 pounds over the course of training, which speaks to his commitment to the craft. Compared to building muscle, gaining weight is an entirely different process with its own specific needs, and it is understandable why Pratt makes use of a body suit, considering that the character of Disgusting Donald is meant to have exaggerated features. Outside of the role, however, Pratt remains as obsessed with fitness as ever.

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