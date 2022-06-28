Where Was Zero Dark Thirty Filmed?

Acclaimed director Kathryn Bigelow helmed the 2012 intelligence thriller ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ based on a script by Mark Boal. The narrative follows the true story of the decade-long international scouring for Osama Bin Laden, culminating in the discovery of his compound in Pakistan. The fictional CIA analyst Maya plays a significant role in the expose of the decade.

While the movie created some controversy regarding its depiction of torture, it garnered high praise in the critical circle thanks to an intelligent direction, realistic world-building, and a talented cast ensemble. Most of the story unfolds in Pakistan, and the movie presents a dusty and haunting look at the country with espionage and danger at every corner. However, if you seek to head to the locations where the movie was filmed, let us assist you.

Zero Dark Thirty Filming Locations

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ was filmed in and around the UK, India, Jordan, and Poland. Principal photography commenced on March 5, 2012, getting wrapped up by June 2. Post-production took till November 2012. Jeremy Hindle and Kulwant Maan jointly handled the production design.

At the same time, Greig Fraser, the cinematographer of ‘Dune‘ and ‘Vice,’ joined the team as the director of photography. Most of the movie was filmed in India, a cost-effective filming destination for overseas productions. Moreover, the teeming land allures producers from all over the world by offering a diverse range of landscapes. Let us now take you to the specific places where the military action movie was filmed.

Punjab and Haryana, India

Although the film is set in Pakistan, most of the filming occurred in the neighboring country, India, and especially Punjab. The filming unit charted most of the north-western Indian state bordering the province of Balochistan in Pakistan. Most of the filming in India went underway in Chandigarh, the capital city of the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana. The city, designed by the Swiss-French modernist architect, Le Corbusier, is nothing less than an architectural marvel. Abbottabad is the place where Osama spends his final days of hiding.

The production team recreated the scenes in Manimajra Fort, a 360 years old fort located in Mani Majra, on the outskirts of Chandigarh. On the other hand, the city of Chandigarh gives the appearance of Lahore, the capital of the Pakistani province of Punjab, in the movie. A building on the premises of Punjab Engineering College, a research institution located in Sector 12 of Chandigarh, stands for the US Embassy of Islamabad. The bustling market scenes were filmed in Patiala, a city in southeastern Punjab known for its traditional clothing and cuisine. The sequence where Abu Faraj is arrested was lensed in Yadavindra Gardens, a historic 17th-century garden on Kalka – Shimla Road in Pinjore.

Amman, Jordan

Some filming went underway in Amman in Jordan, seemingly because no Indian city could give the appearance of Islamabad. Furthermore, the team faced some hostility from right-leaning Hindu nationalist parties with solid anti-Pakistan sentiments. The team found a compatible substitute in Amman, the historically enriched capital of Jordan. The city stood in for the capital city of Pakistan, and several exterior scenes were lensed here. Katheryn Bigelow filmed portions of her other movie ‘The Hurt Locker,’ in the town, and she was familiar with the landscape.

The team built a replica of the Pakistan compound by the Dead Sea near the borders of Israel and Syria. The set was built to withstand the impact of a crashing Black Hawk helicopter, a scene that occurred following the actual events. Apart from being the seat of the local movie industry, Amman is also a city popular with movie productions. From ‘Rosewater’ to ‘Fair Game (2010),’ Amman has given the staple middle east ambiance for many movies.

London, England

Some sections of the film narrative unveil in the UK and the US, like the CIA meeting sequence. Those scenes were filmed in various locations in the Big Smoke. London houses a major homegrown production scene and is a coveted place for overseas productions for its rich history and heritage.

Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Additional filming took place in Poland, especially in Gdansk, the capital city of Pomeranian Voivodeship. Only a few scenes were filmed in the city, possibly some of the ones chronicling CIA operations. Situated on the Baltic coast, the city gives off a panoramic view of the coastal horizon. It essentially reinvented itself after WWII. The historic city is also the global capital of the Amber trade.

