Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The sequel to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is a superhero action film that revolves around the titular group of misfit superheroes as they deal with the death of Gamora in their own ways, with Peter Quill suffering the most from it. Written and helmed by James Gunn, the third and final movie in the film series features impressive onscreen performances from some big names in the Hollywood industry, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, and Bradley Cooper.

Upon its premiere, the film was well-received by critics as most of them gave out positive reviews, not just for the plot but also due to the fact that it makes for a loving and perfect last hurrah. If you are a fan of the previous two parts of the franchise and tend to stay up-to-date with the MCU, you must be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Following the demise of Gamora, the Guardians are down in the dumps, trying to go about their lives on Knowhere. However, when parts from Rocket’s past threaten him and the rest of the universe, Peter Quill must lead his team to come to the rescue of the galaxies yet again. Now, they must successfully complete their mission or else risk getting the entire getting dissolved. Do you wish to find out if the Guardians will come out of top or not? Well, for that, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be in for a disappointment as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, the streaming giant provides you with a myriad of similar options at your disposal, such as ‘Thunder Force‘ and ‘How I Became A Superhero.’

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+?

Although ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is unavailable on Disney+, as of now, you can watch the previous two parts of the film series using your subscription — ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers, such as ‘Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League‘ and ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive platform. Alternatively, there are plenty of similar action movies at your disposal, including ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen‘ and ‘El Chicano.’

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have to look for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streaming giant’s library. However, you can always tune into some excellent alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Samaritan‘ and ‘Motral.’

Where to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Online?

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of now. So, you don’t have the option of watching the superhero film online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to watch the action-packed film on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 For Free?

Given the fact that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no option for you to stream the superhero movie for free. All you can do is remain hopeful and wait for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any illegal ways to do the same.

