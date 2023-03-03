When and Where Does Daisy Jones and the Six Take Place?

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is the story of a rock band that rises to become one of the most popular bands of its time. The success, however, is short-lived when the band suddenly breaks up at the height of its career. No one knows what happened between them until the members finally sit down to tell their side of the story. The show is told in a documentary format with the characters reminiscing about the time they enjoyed fame and popularity. The story seems so closely linked to the present day that it might make you wonder when does the story take place? Here’s what you should know.

When Does Daisy Jones and the Six Take Place?

The story of ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ takes place in the 70s. This is the decade when the band finds its footing in the music scene and becomes one of the biggest bands in the world. Tracing the origins of the band members from the beginning, we first meet Daisy Jones in 1961, as a young girl who is neglected by her parents. Seven years later, in 1968, Daisy turns to music as her escape. The teenager attends concerts and experiences things that change her life.

Around the same time, Billy Dunne, his brother, and three friends make a band of their own. By 1970, the Dunne Brothers have made a name for themselves in the local circles. This is also the year when Billy decides to make a career in music. He and the band start to take things seriously. From here, the story moves forward at a steady pace, and in a couple of years, the path of Daisy Jones collides with that of the Six.

The story stretches to the night of October 4, 1977, when the band performs at a packed house in Chicago. This is the night that everything had been leading up to and the mystery of what happened here is what drives the story. Daisy Jones and the Six disband and do not talk about what happened until twenty years later, in 1997. The story opens as a documentary, with the band sitting down for interviews. This is the point where the show begins, with the entire story taking place as flashbacks and the band members remembering certain events or shedding light on the things that had been kept a secret all this while.

Where Does Daisy Jones and the Six Take Place?

Most of the action in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ takes place in Los Angeles. For Daisy, the story begins here. She was born and raised in LA to wealthy parents who put everything at her disposal. However, they were negligent towards her and this pushed Daisy away from them, leading her to move out and find a place for herself in the world.

For the Six, the story begins in Pittsburgh. This is where Billy Dunne and his band are originally from. They begin as five people, with one of them dropping out when the time comes to take their career as a band seriously. This is when they are the Dunne Brothers and have been performing gigs locally, from prom nights to birthdays to anniversaries. It is when they meet Rod Reyes that they realize they must be in California if they want to put themselves on the map.

The Dunne Brothers move to California, along with Camila, and are joined by Karen Sirko. After playing for a few months at Filthy McNasty’s, they change their name to the Six. Meanwhile, Daisy grew up spending her time attending concerts on the Sunset Strip and is now finally out of her shell and has started to sing. Around the time that the Six sign up with Teddy Price, Daisy meets him too. Eventually, Teddy decides to put them together and turns them into one band: Daisy Jones and the Six.

