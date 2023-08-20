When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Titled ‘Great Expectations,’ season 10 episode 4 of Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is both emotional and exciting. As Rosemary and Lee anticipate the arrival of their little one, all the Hope Valley residents enthusiastically pitch in to help the would-be parents. However, some complications soon make everyone worried. Meanwhile, as Elizabeth tries to be there for her best friend’s child’s arrival, her son asks her some poignant questions that leave her in a dilemma.

Nathan and Faith, too, have an adventurous encounter with a mysterious newcomer in town, but he seems too familiar for their comfort. On the other hand, Henry grapples with his newfound freedom, and Bill gets better acquainted with Madeline and her son, unbeknownst to her plans. Evidently, a lot is happening in the lives of Hope Valley residents, making one curious about what goes down toward the end of ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 10 episode 4. Well, let’s find that out, shall we? SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 4 Recap

‘Great Expectations’ begins with Rosemary and Lee being excited and worried about their upcoming baby, who will arrive anytime now. In the meantime, Bill slowly starts warming up to young Jamie and encourages him to befriend the other kids in Hope Valley by being more approachable. Not just that, he becomes better accustomed to Madeline’s presence and learns she wishes to stay longer in town. Following their amusing encounter on Faith’s patient visits, she and Nathan warm up to each other, and she even thanks him for helping her.

As Elizabeth prepares to help Rosemary in her upcoming childbirth, she entrusts Lucas with babysitting little Jack. Unexpectedly, the young child soon asks his mother a question that surprises her. Upon learning that Rosemary and Lee will be “mommy and daddy,” Jack Jr. innocently questions Elizabeth about his own father. Heartbroken at having to explain to her son about her husband’s untimely death, she somehow gathers her courage and tells him how Jack may not be there with them in person but shall always remain in their hearts and watch over them from heaven.

On top of it, Elizabeth shares more about Jack with her son and gives him his late father’s beloved Mountie hat, which the little boy refuses to take off. Later, Jack Jr. also asks Lucas about Jack, which he intelligently handles despite Elizabeth’s hesitation to talk about her husband’s death with him. Yet, following this sudden curiosity from her son and a heartfelt conversation with Nathan about being a single parent, she finally decides to open up about Jack to her son and Lucas. Meanwhile, Henry still struggles to accept that he is free, believing that going to prison is his only fair chance at seeking redemption.

This worries Joseph, who feels Henry is being too harsh on himself. Thus, the former approaches Bill and discusses the same with him, and they devise a method to help their friend feel more at peace. Consequently, the two summon Henry and lie to him that the judge has decided to sentence him for the mischief charges and has ordered him to do community service under Joseph’s supervision instead of a prison term. For this, the pastor suggests he build something useful for the town with his hands.

Although Henry sees through Bill and Joseph’s pretense, he agrees to the same and puts his creative mind to use. On the other hand, Madeline goes for a tour of Hope Valley with Mike and is enthralled by the natural beauty of the uninhabited spaces. Hence, she keenly expresses her desire to buy a piece of land there and seeks Bill’s permission, but he turns her down, stating that since it comes under townland, it is not for sale and can only be shared by the residents. Though Madeline accepts his decision, she shares how Jamie is happier in Hope Valley and wishes to settle there with him.

As the wealthy single mother continues looking for ways to do so, Bill forbids Mike from telling her about his land, which he wants to sell. This is because he is skeptical about her and considers her a privileged woman, but when she reveals her humble beginnings and abusive marriage to him, his perception of her begins changing. To Madeline’s delight, Jamie finally manages to win over the town kids and mingle with them, making her resolve to remain in Hope Valley stronger.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 4 Ending: Do Rosemary and Lee Have Their Baby?

As the episode commences, a worried Rosemary and Lee visit Faith, as they have already crossed a week since the baby’s estimated due date. Nevertheless, she calms them down and suggests some remedies, such as taking long walks. Taking Faith’s advice, the couple goes on a relaxing stroll across town, and Lee tries distracting Rosemary from her worries, only for the townsfolk to constantly question them about the baby. As luck would have it, their long walk seemingly works as she suddenly goes into labor.

While Faith and Elizabeth tend to Rosemary at the Coulter residence, Lee waits with Lucas and little Jack next door. Yet, his anxiety increases when there is no update from the ladies, even after several hours of his wife being in labor. Soon, Rosemary starts having complications as her blood pressure rises, and her painfully slow dilations make her feel exhausted after so many hours. When Faith and Elizabeth’s attempts to calm her down fail, she desperately asks for Lee, and he immediately arrives to help her through her agony.

As Elizabeth and the other townsfolk gather outside and light candles to support the Coulters, Faith arrives and shares that Rosemary has finally given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The entire Hope Valley rejoices for the new addition to their town, and Lee and Rosemary just can’t seem to get enough of their beautiful daughter, whom they call their “perfect miracle.”

When Elizabeth meets the newborn, the couple expresses their love and gratitude for her by making her the little girl’s godmother. Not just that, Lee and Rosemary reveal that though they are yet undecided on what to name their daughter, they have kept her middle name after Elizabeth. This gesture touches her heart, and they all share a lovely moment with the baby girl, excited about what the future holds for her.

Is the Mystery Bandit Finally Arrested?

When Faith and Nathan are conversing, they see a strange young man lurking around the mercantile. The latter immediately gets suspicious of him, especially after Scout barks at him and shows some peculiar recognition. However, the boy accidentally falls while trying to avoid them, badly injuring his hand. Seeing this, Faith quickly insists on taking him to the clinic for treatment, but when she leaves to get some medicine, he tries to run away by jumping out of the window.

Luckily, Nathan catches the boy red-handed and learns he has two lard tins from Ned’s shop. As Faith tries to defend him, Nathan tests his suspicion and proves that the boy is the same young bandit who tried robbing her earlier on one of her outstation patient visits. Consequently, he arrests the boy and puts him in jail, yet Faith requests him not to be too harsh on the latter, given his young age. Eventually, the young bandit reveals that he is from a nearby farming town badly affected by the economic crisis.

The boy shares that despite his family owning a farm, there has been no crop lately, causing him to turn to robbery to feed them. Though Nathan initially is strict with the lad, he soon feels terrible for his situation and gives him a hearty meal. Furthermore, he has a change of heart and decides to grant the boy a second chance. Therefore, he takes him to the mercantile and makes him apologize to Ned and Florence for stealing from them. In return, they agree to hire him to work for them so that he can pay off the price of the goods he stole. This touches the young bandit, who is grateful for the kindness Nathan and the Yosts show him.

Read More: Is Lori Loughlin’s Abigail Returning to When Calls the Heart?