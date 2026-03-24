When Calls the Heart Season 14 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast Details

‘When Calls the Heart,’ one of Hallmark Channel’s longest-running original series, concludes its season 12 on a wholesome and fulfilling note. After a local tragedy in the woods nearby, the town of Hope Valley welcomed its neighbors at Benson Hills with open arms and helping hands. The finale finds the two communities saying their goodbyes through a mutual celebration, the Harvest Festival, which marks the sendoff of the many Benson Hills residents as they return home.

Furthermore, the turn of the season also finds other new beginnings, namely the much-anticipated engagement between protagonist Elizabeth Thornton and Mountie Nathan. Similarly, the narrative subliminally sets up stepping stones for other characters from the Coulters and Lucas Bouchard to Allie Grant. Fortunately for fans of the show, aka Hearties, the wait for a future season 14 won’t be too long. After the show was renewed in late 2025, Hallmark has already come out with tentative 2027 release plans for the next season!

Hope Valley Will Hear Wedding Bells in When Calls the Heart Season 14

One of the biggest and most exciting developments that happens in the show at the end of season 13 remains Elizabeth’s long-expected engagement to Nathan Grant. After losing her husband, Jack Thornton, by the end of season 5, the small town schoolteacher faced many uphill battles, made victorious thanks to the love and support of her friends and family. For the same reason, her journey in finding love again with Nathan has been all the more gratifying to witness. In their courting stage, the couple grows to make space in their lives for each other. Moreover, both characters’ relationships with LJ and Allie have also developed to include more intricate family dynamics. Thus, as the duo steps into season 14 as an engaged couple, we can expect to see more of such interpersonal developments.

Furthermore, with an engagement secured, the wedding won’t likely be too far away. The show’s co-creator, Brian Bird, all but confirmed the same in a conversation with Entertainment Now. Still, he wants the audience to know that even more adventures lie ahead for Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple. Bird said, “A lot of people will talk about courtships and say that when they are finally married, the storyline is over. But I don’t think a potential engagement or marriage is the end of their storytelling.” He further added, “I’m excited as I peek in right now for Season 14—it is as fun and epic as this season (season 13). The audience needs to buckle up and not get too comfortable with Nathan and Elizabeth—because there is more coming.”

An Old Series Regular Will Reunite With the Cast Members in Season 14

The residents and community of Hope Valley built throughout the season in ‘When Calls the Heart,’ inform the most instrumental aspect of the series. The characters, their interpersonal dynamics, and their personal growth remain at the center of the narrative with each new storyline. Therefore, fans can expect many of their long-time favorites to return for season 14. This includes characters like Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Jack Wagner (Bill Avery), and Leland (Kavan Smith), who have been around since the very beginning of the show.

Additionally, characters who were later introduced but have easily sewn themselves into the story’s fabric, like Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Lucas (Chris McNally), Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller), Pastor Joseph (Viv Leacock), Edie (Miranda MacDougall), and Oliver (Jacob Shoemay), will also reprise their roles. Similarly, the new season will also include some of the most familiar faces around town, like LJ (Hyland Goodrich), Henry (Martin Cummins), the Yosts (Loretta Walsh and Hrothgar Mathews), Faith (Andrea Brooks), Molly (Johannah Newmarch), Mei (Amanda Wong), and Mike (Ben Rosenbaum). However, the most exciting character return in season 14 will undoubtedly be that of Abigail Stanton, as Lori Loughlin reprises her role in the series since her exit in season 6.

When Calls the Heart Season 14 Will Further the Narratives of the Hope Valley Residents

One of the major themes in ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 13 had roots in the idea of bravery and a hope for the future in the face of insurmountable loss. This is reflected in Elizabeth and Nathan’s storyline as the school teacher continues to hold space in her life for the memory of Jack Thornton while still allowing herself to find future happiness. Likewise, Lucas and Edie’s budding romance undergoes a similar cycle after hesitation and past insecurities almost spell out their end. Nonetheless, the two manage to find their way back to each other in the end and even make firm plans for a future together. In season 14, we can expect to see the payoff of the future that storylines like these have been building.

This will include Nathan and Elizabeth’s wedding as well as Lucas’ future courtship with Edie, a notable chunk of which might take place in New York. On the other hand, we can also expect to see romance continue to bloom between young Allie and deputy Mountie Oliver, as they nurture their special connection. On the other hand, Rosemary’s journalist career and Leland’s new construction endeavor will continue to keep the Coulters engaged in the town’s development. Furthermore, after Lucas’ decision to step down from the Governor’s race, the possibilities remain endless for the characters’ professional adventures. Thus, with season 14, the lives of the Hope Valley residents will continue to change and grow.

Read More: Shows Like When Calls The Heart You Must See