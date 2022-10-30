When Did Tanya and Greg Marry in The White Lotus?

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ is a satirical anthology show. It was originally developed as a limited series, but the immense success of the first season ensured that the audience would get to revisit the world of “The White Lotus.’ In the first season, the plot revolves around the staff and guests of the Hawaii branch of the White Lotus. In season 2, the setting has shifted to Sicily. Most of the original cast has been replaced as well, except Jennifer Coolidge, who portrays Tanya McQuoid, and John Gries, who plays Greg.

Tanya and Greg meet in the first season and become romantically involved. In season 2, it is revealed that they married. If you are wondering how and when that happened, here is what we think. SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Did Tanya and Greg Marry?

Like season 1, the second season begins with a flashforward, where it is revealed that several people have died, before the narrative shifts back to a week earlier. Tanya arrives in Sicilian White Lotus with other guests, just as she did in Hawaii. This time, however, she isn’t alone. Accompanying her is her young assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Once they arrive at the hotel, Tanya is informed by the manager, Valentina, that her husband is waiting for her. This means that Tanya and Greg have gotten married at some point between the end of the first season and the beginning of the second. Although we are yet to be provided with any information on when the wedding took place, we can certainly speculate. We use the state of Tanya and Greg’s relationship to figure out how much time has passed.

Tanya is a deeply troubled, depressed, and apathetic woman. In season 1, she latches on to Belinda, the hotel’s spa manager, promising her she will help her set up her own spa so that the other woman will become her friend. But the moment Greg walks into her life, Tanya discards Belinda without a second thought. When the first season ends, she and Greg seem to be head over heels in love.

However, things clearly have soured between Tanya and Greg since then. He doesn’t answer her calls, belittles her constantly, and is exasperated by the fact that Tanya has brought her assistant along with her. Caught between the couple, Portia’s life has become miserable. A part of her seeks a way out, but then she recognizes that she needs the job

The wedding most probably took place before Portia started working for Tanya. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Coolidge spoke about her character, Tanya’s marriage to Greg, and the second season of ‘The White Lotus.’ “Tanya’s been married for a tiny bit now, and she’s finding that it’s not as easy as she thought it was going to be,” the actress said. “She projected that Greg and being in love would fix everything–that she would feel a part of the world, and not be so lonely anymore. They go off to Sicily, and they’re supposed to have this romantic holiday. It takes Tanya on a very wild ride. Sometimes, it doesn’t take very long for you to realize your perception of someone doesn’t really match up with reality. Mike White is the most impressive genius that I know. He tells a story so well that when you’re acting, you feel like you’re there.”

