Where Was A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Filmed?

Under the direction of Cathryn Michon, Netflix’s ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ is a holiday comedy-drama movie adapted from the eponymous novel written by the New York Times bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron. The story revolves around the Goss family, whose fulfilling life is upended when Mrs. Goss is induced into a coma. As a determined and concerned basset hound named Winstead tries to keep the rest of the family, including a teenager and her grandfather, together as the holidays approach, he is helped by a new Corgi pup named Ruby.

The two dogs work together to unite the Goss family through a complicated situation before Christmas arrives. Set in Traverse City, Michigan, the film stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Thomas Haden Church, Mary Steenburgen, and Kathleen Rose Perkins. The holiday setting features lit-up streets and houses adorned with Christmas decorations, providing a visual contrast to the central themes of grief and tension.

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ was filmed in British Columbia, especially in and around Vancouver and Penticton. According to reports, principal photography for the heartwarming Christmas movie got underway in late October 2025 under the working title ‘Winstead and Ruby’ and continued for about a month and a half before wrapping up in the second week of December of the same year.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ were lensed across the sprawling city of Vancouver, which doubled as Traverse City in Michigan. Known as Hollywood North, the city’s vast and versatile landscapes allow it to be transformed into settings for different US cities and other destinations around the world. One of the academic establishments or another building in and around Vancouver stood in for the exterior of the Traverse City North High School, where the teenage Goss studies. In the establishing shots, you might spot a few local landmarks and buildings, such as the Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Lions Gate Bridge, and Stanley Park.

Penticton, British Columbia

For the shoot, the filming unit of ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ also traveled a few hours east of Vancouver to the city of Penticton. Located between Okanagan and Skaha lakes, it served as a key production location for multiple important scenes. For instance, in December 2025, the cast and crew were spotted filming a skating rink and hockey scene on the outdoor rink at Gyro Park, located at 55 Main Street. In addition, a holiday light tunnel along the scenic Lakeshore Drive also features in several exterior shots. Apart from the Cathryn Michon directorial, Penticton has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows of different genres, including ’13 Miles,’ ‘Wild Goat Surf,’ ‘My American Cousin,’ ‘Running with Demons,’ ‘A Sister’s Nightmare,’ and ‘Literally.’

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