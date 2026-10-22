Where Was Klara and the Sun Filmed?

An adaptation of the eponymous 2021 novel by Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro, ‘Klara and the Sun’ is a dystopian science fiction movie co-written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. Set in a dystopian future where technology drives the human race in all aspects of life, the narrative revolves around the complicated family dynamics of an ill, young woman named Josie with her domineering mother, Chrissie.

Their volatile relationship begins to change when an artificial intelligence companion, Klara, enters their household. As the android robot bonds with Josie, it starts to heal the family and bring joy into their world through its contagious positivity, despite the young girl’s complex medical condition. Led by Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, and Mia Tharia, the poignant tale of grief and healing unfolds in a dystopian fictional future, with most of the drama taking place inside Josie and Chrissie’s home.

Klara and the Sun Filming Locations

‘Klara and the Sun’ was filmed entirely in New Zealand, especially in Otago and Auckland. According to reports, principal photography for the Jenna Ortega starrer commenced in January 2024 under the working title ‘Tears and Rain’ and concluded after three months in April of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of New Zealand, it can be molded into all kinds of settings, including a futuristic world depicted in the Taika Waititi directorial.

Otago, New Zealand

The Otago region, in New Zealand’s South Island, served as the primary production location for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Klara and the Sun.’ In particular, the filming unit utilized the amenities and sound stages of Silverlight Studios, located near Wānaka Airport in the eponymous rural town. In addition to multiple sound stages, the film studio complex reportedly houses replicas of several major cities, including Paris, Venice, and New York City. Since it possesses the necessary features and facilities to bring any kind of project to life, Taika Waititi found it to be an ideal shooting destination for the drama film. To tape certain scenes on location, the cast and crew members also took over the streets of the resort town of Queenstown, located on the northwestern edge of Lake Wakatipu.

Auckland, New Zealand

As per reports, a significant portion of ‘Klara and the Sun’ was also lensed in and around Auckland, which is situated in New Zealand’s North Island. In early April 2024, the production team was spotted recording pivotal sequences in the Auckland Central Business District (CBD), also known as Auckland city centre. They reportedly set up camp on High Street, with multiple businesses and establishments in the area featuring in the backdrop of exterior shots. Apart from the sci-fi drama film, Auckland has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Predator: Badlands,’ ‘Battleship,’ ‘M3GAN,’ ‘The Meg,’ ‘Bridge to Terabithia,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘Fly Away Home,’ ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ ‘Loop Track,’ ‘The Quiet Earth,’ ‘The Tommyknockers,’ ‘East of Eden,’ and ‘Sweet Tooth.’

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