7 Best Jenna Ortega Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Jenna Marie Ortega began her on-screen career as a child actor and first earned recognition for playing a younger version of the titular character in the CW series ‘Jane the Virgin.’ She became a Disney star in 2016, leading the series ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ before becoming a popular face on Netflix, with projects such as ‘You‘ and ‘Yes Day.’ In 2022, Jenna shot to global stardom by stepping into the role of Wednesday Addams in the horror-comedy series ‘Wednesday,’ a recent addition to the much-celebrated ‘The Addams Family‘ franchise. Starring in films such as ‘Scream,’ ‘Scream VI,’ ‘X,’ and ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ she cemented her position as the “scream queen” among Gen Z. If you’re searching for movies starring Jenna Ortega to stream on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

7. You (2018-2025)

‘You’ is adapted by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble from the eponymous book series by Caroline Kepnes. It revolves around Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young and charming bookstore manager who cannot help but become intensely obsessed with the women he falls in love with. Going out of his way to insert himself into the lives of such individuals, he does not hesitate to remove any obstacle, including people, that stands between him and the woman he desires. Jenna Ortega appears in the second season as Ellie Alves, a 15-year-old film enthusiast who lives on the same block as Joe, and is the sister of a woman who leases him his apartment. Binge the psychological thriller here.

6. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

A direct sequel to the 2017 film ‘The Babysitters,’ ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ by McG follows a high school student named Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis). Suffering from PTSD and navigating through new challenges in his life, Cole finds himself overwhelmed and is taken away by his friend for a fun weekend getaway at the beach. However, to his horror, his former babysitter, Bee, and her cult of murderous friends return from the dead and attempt to kill him and his friends once again. While Cole is forced to fight for his survival again, this time he is accompanied by new student Phoebe Atwell (Jenna Ortega). You can watch the black comedy slasher film here.

5. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022)

The first television series in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, ‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ is set before, during, and after the events of the 2015 ‘Jurassic World,’ and is developed by Zack Stentz based on Michael Crichton’s science fiction novel titled ‘ Jurassic Park.’ The action-adventure series follows six teenagers, Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Ben (Sean Giambrone), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), who are invited to visit Camp Cretaceous on Isla Nublar. After their arrival at the adventure camp for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the dinosaurs break free from their enclosures. The teenagers are left stranded in the chaos that follows, and are forced to venture across the island on their own in the hope of being rescued. You can stream the complete animated series on Netflix.

4. Yes Day (2021)

Based on the eponymous book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, Miguel Arteta’s ‘Yes Day’ follows Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez), who are made to realise by their three children, Katie (Jenna Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner), and Ellie (Everly Carganilla), that they alway say “No” to anything asked of them. Feeling guilty for not being fun anymore, the couple agrees to the proposition of a “Yes Day,” a 24-hour period during which they will not say “No” to anything that their kids ask for. In the fun and wild adventure that follows, the family becomes closer than ever. Watch the film here.

3. Wednesday (2022-)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on Charles Addams’ characters, ‘Wednesday’ stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams. The daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, Wednesday, finds herself enrolled in her parents’ high school, Nevermore Academy, which is a safe haven for pupils with gifts that make them outcasts in regular society. Discovering that she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities, Wednesday sets out to stop a killing spree and solve an old mystery with her new roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a cheerful werewolf. Stream the supernatural mystery comedy here.

2. Miller’s Girl (2024)

Written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, ‘Miller’s Girl’ depicts the shifting dynamic between creative writing teacher Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) and his new student Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega). A talented writer and voracious reader, Cairo’s creative odyssey entangles her teacher in a dangerous web of passion. The line between the professor and protégé blurs as they are forced to confront their darkest selves, leading to devastating results. You can watch the erotic thriller on Netflix.

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Thirty-six years after directing ‘Beetlejuice,’ Tim Burton came up with the sequel, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ with Michael Keaton reprising his role as the titular mischievous demon. An unexpected tragedy brings three generations of the Deetz family back to their home in Winter River. Lydia (Winona Ryder), now mother to rebellious teenager Astrid (Jenna Ortega), finds her life overturned when the latter accidentally opens the portal to the afterlife. Soon, Beetlejuice’s name is inevitably called out thrice, and he returns to the land of the living to unleash mayhem. You can watch the gothic dark fantasy horror comedy film here.

