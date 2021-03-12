Directed by Miguel Arteta, ‘Yes Day‘ centers upon the middle-aged parents, Allison and Carlos, who habitually say no to every new experience. Not just with the children, the couple treats their colleagues similarly. However, after some deliberation, they decide to give their children one “yes day” on which they can’t say no to their wishes. Although the couple expects nothing extraordinary, they soon find themselves on a perilous adventure that not only changes their life but also brings the family closer.

The comedy-film is undoubtedly exciting with its unexpected twists and turns. If you are looking for similar movies, then we have a few recommendations for you. You can enjoy most of these movies similar to ‘Yes Day’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ follows the brilliant inventor and scientist Wayne Szalinski, who is struggling to make a name for himself in the scientific community. Although his inventions sound revolutionary, they are often impractical. Unfortunately, when he tries to make a shrinking machine, it does not work as he wants. However, the device accidentally shrinks his and his neighbor’s children when Wayne goes to a conference. The ant-sized children soon find themselves in a dangerous world with their worst nightmares lurking at every step.

The adventure and action that ensues as they try to survive can entertain anyone. Fans who love unexpected adventures in ‘Yes Day’ will surely enjoy ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’, which takes unanticipated twists and turns to a whole new level.

5. Richie Rich (1994)

‘Richie Rich’ revolves around the eponymous protagonist, who is the son of a billionaire. Despite having the means to fulfilling all material desires, he is incredibly lonely. His world becomes even darker when his parents disappear after a plane crash. In order to make his life meaningful, Richie finds new friends, but he soon realizes that there is an evil plan to take over his estate. Although ‘Richie Rich’ has a somewhat different plot in comparison to ‘Yes Day,’ it still revolves around the adventures of a group of children, something that the fans of the latter will enjoy.

4. The Incredibles (2004)

‘The Incredibles‘ is a story of a superhero family who has to live with secret identities because of the government’s Superhero Relocation Program. Unfortunately, the new mundane lifestyle takes its toll on Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible), who ends up losing his office job due to his rash actions. But he soon starts getting missions from an unknown woman who goes by the name Mirage. Mr. Incredible later finds out that she works for Buddy Pine, a former fan who now wants to perfect his inventions to render superheroes useless.

In his relentless pursuit of power, he captures Mr. Incredible, which brings his wife Elastigirl and children Violet and Dash to the remote island of Nomanisan. Now, the Incredible family is not like Allison and Carlos’s family, but the dynamics are pretty much the same – Helen Parr (Elastigirl) is a mom who constantly says “no” to her children, if only to keep their powers a secret. But once the family embraces their super side, they come closer together while trying to save the planet from an evil supervillain. Therefore, people who like ‘Yes Day’ will probably enjoy ‘The Incredibles’ as well.

3. Jumanji (1995)

While recommending adventure films that center upon children, it is impossible not to mention ‘Jumanji.’ The fantasy adventure film revolves around a supernatural board game that challenges players who participate in confronting wild jungle-based hazards that can potentially kill them. Jumanji traps Alan Parrish, a young boy who plays with his friend Sarah Whittle in 1969. More than twenty-one years later, he finally returns to the real world when Peter and Judy Shepherd play the game.

With the knowledge of the mysteries of Jumanji, Alan resolves to finish it along with the Shepherd siblings and his childhood friend Sarah Whittle. The adventures in ‘Jumanji’ may not involve the parents of the characters like ‘Yes Day,’ but they are still just as exciting.

2. Home Alone (1990)

‘Home Alone‘ revolves around eight-year-old Kevin, who, after some unpleasant experiences with his cousins and the rest of the family, wishes that his family disappears. When he wakes up the next day, he finds himself alone in the house. Although initially, he is excited, he soon starts worrying over his creepy next-door neighbor and a pair of burglars. But he gathers courage and sets up booby traps to take down the trespassers who may want to harm him. His initial fear later turns into excitement as he enjoys Christmas on his own terms while easily beating anyone who poses a threat to him.

Although ‘Home Alone’ may not be exactly like ‘Yes Day,’ but the audience will still appreciate the comical confrontation of the eight-year-old Kevin with the pair of burglars, whom he forces to dance to his tunes. The slapstick comedy in both films is quite similar as well.

1. Yes Man (2008)

After his divorce from his wife Stephanie, Carl, a bank loan officer, adopts a very negative outlook on life. He develops a habit of saying no to every new experience. Understanding the root of his problems, his colleague asks Carl to go to a YES! seminar. There, he meets guru Terrence who forcibly convinces him to say yes to every opportunity that comes his way. Although Carl is reluctant at first, he later realizes the power of opening oneself to new opportunities and remaining optimistic in all scenarios. This epiphany takes him to unexpected places as he finally starts living his life with a fresh perspective.

‘Yes Man,’ like ‘Yes Day,’ is a story of people who come to the realization that they have been letting opportunities pass by them, and now it’s high time to take action and say yes to things that they have been putting off for a long time. The comical aspects of both films are reflective of their similar premise.

