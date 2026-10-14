Where Was Love of Your Life Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In Prime Video’s ‘Love of Your Life,’ Margaret Qualley stars as a shrewd and adept Boston nurse in her 20s named Maya. Her paths cross with Charlie, and a whirlwind romance ensues. As their feelings deepen, they get married, envisioning a fulfilling life together. However, their relationship is torn apart due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Maya reeling from a devastating loss that changes the course of her future. In pursuit of a fresh start, Maya severs all her ties, including her bond with her best friend Jason, and moves to Portugal, where she becomes a digital nomad.

While leading a new life in Europe, Maya forms an unexpected bond with Felix and becomes inclined to relocate to England, giving life and love another chance. Helmed by Rachel Morrison, the romantic drama movie is driven by the compelling performance of Qualley alongside a talented cast that comprises Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, and Catherine Keener. Maya’s journey to self-discovery takes the audience to multiple settings, each shaping her understanding of love, loss and what it means to find herself.

Love of Your Life Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Love of Your Life’ spanned several locations, with production taking place in Boston, Massachusetts and New Orleans, Louisiana in the country, as well as in international locations, specifically in London, England and Portugal, to bring the film to life. The principal photography reportedly commenced on August 19, 2025, and continued for weeks before ultimately wrapping up on October 26, 2025. The distinct atmosphere of these locations added a visual variety that enriched the setting of the soulful film.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, the capital city of Massachusetts, is one of the filming locations of ‘Love of Your Life.’ It serves as the backdrop for several pivotal events that transpire in the early stages of the life of the protagonist. The team captured several shots showcasing Maya’s life as a nurse in the city, as she falls in love and kickstarts her life with Charlie, only for things to turn upside down soon after. The cultural and financial center of the New England region is also an established shooting spot for a variety of productions. Films and shows such as ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘What’s Your Number?,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Challengers,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ were also filmed in Boston.

New Orleans, Louisiana

In the fall of 2025, particularly in the month of October, the team visited New Orleans, a vibrant port city in Louisiana known for its cultural heritage and distinctive character. Located on the Mississippi River, the Big Easy has earned a reputation as a sought-after production location owing to a variety of factors, such as its lively music scene, unique blend of architectural styles with French, Spanish, Caribbean, and American influences and world-renowned historic neighborhoods and art-filled streets, offering the filmmakers a wide range of visual settings to depict the dynamic occurrences in Maya’s life in ‘Love Of Your Life.’

London, England

The shooting of the Prime Video film was also conducted in London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom. The cast and crew shot a few scenes at Sessions Arts Club, an urban European restaurant, bar, art and performance venue at 24 Clerkenwell Green in the London Borough of Islington. It occupies The Old Sessions House, a restored, Grade II*-listed former courthouse dating back to the 18th century. It appears that a minor portion of filming was also carried out on the sandy Norfolk coastline at South Beach in Heacham.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Aaron Pierre, who essays the character of Felix, recalled what it was like filming in familiar surroundings in London, his hometown, and how it helped him better navigate the character in the romantic drama film. “It was also really cool filming in London because, as the actor, I’m born and raised in London. It kind of felt like I could infuse that into Felix, like he was sort of showing Maya around. It was really cool,” he said.

Lisbon, Portugal

The production team of ‘Love of Your Life’ also made their way to Lisbon in Portugal to paint the visual canvas of the film. During the two weeks they spent in the capital city, they used many locations for shooting. Margaret Qualley, who plays Maya, opened up about her experience filming in Portugal, singing praises of the scenic beauty of the region as well as the warmth of the locals. “Portugal is pretty amazing. I’d love to go back to Portugal and spend more time there,” she told ScreenRant.

The actress added, “We had two weeks there, and it was great because by the time we got there, the crew was really ready to jump in the ocean and let loose a little bit. It was fun to do that, and it was just beautiful. The food was amazing, and the people were so cool. I loved it,” she stated. Aaron Pierre echoed Qualley’s sentiments, exclaiming, “Lisbon is gorgeous, and it was awesome filming there.”

Other Locations in Portugal

Aside from Lisbon, ‘Love Of Your Life’ also made use of other spots in Portugal. Some scenes were lensed in and around the iconic Marinha Beach in the Algarve region on the Atlantic coast in Caramujeira, Lagoa, offering stunning views of the orange limestone cliffs and sea arches. About 30 minutes from Lisbon, the quaint town of Alcochete also doubled as a shooting site. Filming particularly took place in Largo da República, a historic square in the heart of the riverside town.

In conversation with Elle, director Rachel Morrison highlighted the significance of filming on-location, emphasizing how real-world settings can “feel like characters and take on their own personalities.” She further added, “You might be planning to shoot something here, and then you see this magical thing happening over there and you can pivot; whereas if you’ve committed to plates on an LED screen, it is what it is.” In the same interview, Qualley doubled down on her love for the country. “I’d never been to Portugal before, and it was one of the most beautiful places I’d ever been. The swimming scenes there were a standout for me. I was so ready to jump in the ocean,” she mentioned.

Read More: Is Love of Your Life Based on a True Story? Is Maya Based on a Real Person?