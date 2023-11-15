A Nice Girl Like You: Exploring the Shooting Sites of the Romantic Comedy

‘A Nice Girl Like You’ from directors Chris Riedell and Nick Riedell, based on the memoir ‘Pornology’ by Ayn Carrillo-Gailey, is a saucy romantic comedy starring award-winning actress Lucy Hale. The movie introduces us to Lucy (Lucy Hale), a violinist of such innocence that she is flustered when she finds out that her boyfriend watches pornography. She reprimands the man, giving him an ultimatum, either choose her or porn. He chooses to leave, jettisoning scathing remarks regarding her uptight behavior as he does.

The break-up forces Lucy onto a path of transformation, consulting friends and the internet, and she comes up with a to-do list of sensually experimental activities. Her journey of self-discovery begins, and the audience is taken from pristine wedding venues and parties to strip clubs and adult stores. Throughout the film, we are treated to cinematic views of stately suburbs surrounded by trees in autumn colors, walks in the rain, and a gleaming urban skyline at night. Such excellent cinematography is sure to prompt fans into investigating the locations and sets it was filmed in.

A Nice Girl Like You Filming Locations

‘A Nice Girl Like You’ has been largely filmed in New Jersey, New York City, Rutherford, and Los Angeles. Most of the principal photography commenced on October 23, 2018, and was wrapped up in mid-November of the same year. A few scenes, such as Lucy’s imagination as she reads an erotica, were reportedly lensed later alongside post-production in 2019. Since Lucy does not travel beyond New York City and Jersey City in the film, let’s take a look at specific filming locations and find out where else the film takes us.

Today we wrap up A Nice Girl Like You. I’m constantly grateful for where life takes me, the stories I get to tell and for the people I get to create alongside. Thanks to everyone involved on this film and for bringing it to life. pic.twitter.com/Z9PDVYxWF7 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 15, 2018

Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City finds itself as the most frequently used environment for ‘A Nice Girl Like You,’ and understandably so since the movie is canonically set in the vast metropolis alongside New York City. When Lucy visits a strip club as a part of her eye-opening journey, she is in actually walking into a real-life establishment, The Harem Cabaret, Lodi. Even the pole dancer performing in the scene, Stormi Maya, is an authentic entertainer. The final scenes of all the characters dancing at a wedding treat us to a view of the Manhattan skyline from across the Hudson River.

Rutherford, New Jersey

The Borough of Rutherford, Bergen County, to the northeast of New Jersey, is a dense suburban region, which, while being adjacent to New Jersey City, is largely devoid of skyscrapers and highrises. The primarily residential town is seen in the opening scenes of the film when Lucy drives through the breathtaking autumn neighborhood to reach her house.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Known for its nightlife and casinos, the resort city of Atlantic City in the State of New Jersey is an environment that signifies Lucy’s progress with carnal literacy in the later half of the film. Along with her prospective romantic partner, she visits a theatre holding a sex therapy session, which in actuality happens to be located in Atlantic City.

New York City, New York

New York City finds itself as a frequently used backdrop for ‘A Nice Girl Like You,’ and understandably so since the movie is canonically set in the vast metropolis in the state of New York. As Lucy and Pricilla (Mindy Cohn) are taking a walk in Liberty State Park, the New York financial district can be spotted in the background across the Hudson River, which divides the states of New York and New Jersey.

Los Angeles, California

A center for Hollywood’s film and television industry, Los Angeles and its diverse urban sprawl, specifically in the coastal region of Pacific Palisades, has been put to use as a backdrop for some scenes in the film. Pacific Palisades is a neighborhood in the Westside of Los Angeles, California, known for its affluent residential areas, beautiful scenery, and proximity to the Pacific Ocean. It has served as the setting for beloved films and shows such as ‘Carrie,’ ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Spaceballs,’ and ‘Commando.’

