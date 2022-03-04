Where Are Ashley Shaw and Rachel Hunt Now?

After Ben Renick was found murdered in New Florence, Missouri, in 2017, the authorities eventually traced it back to Ben’s wife, Lynlee Renick. But as the investigation went on, the police learned there were others connected to the grisly crime. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Venom’ focuses on Ben’s slaying and how the authorities figured out the reason behind his death. Also implicated in the case were Ashley Shaw and Rachel Hunt, two women who worked at Ben’s wife Lynlee Renick’s spa business. So, if you’re wondering how they’re connected and what has happened to them since then, here’s what we know.

Who Are Ashley Shaw and Rachel Hunt?

Ben Renick, a successful snake breeder, was killed on June 8, 2017. Close to three years later, the police arrested Lynlee and her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, for the murder. They also learned that Ashley and Rachel were involved in some capacity. An investigation revealed that Lynlee had been thinking about killing Ben because she didn’t want a divorce and was worried he would take the children away from her.

Ashley and Rachel later testified that they discussed different ways to kill Ben while working. Ashley, an essential witness for the prosecution, stated Lynlee claimed Ben was sexually abusive. Furthermore, Ashley noted that the spa business wasn’t doing so well and that Lynlee had several extramarital affairs. Lynlee had confided to Ashley about wanting to kill her husband, and they talked about it many times.

In fact, Ashley said they tried poisoning Ben with a Percocet-laced protein drink, but that only made him sick. She admitted to providing the Percocet. When that attempt failed, Ashley said Lynlee looked up her ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey online and enlisted his help. According to her, Lynlee talked about not being able to afford the Mexican Mafia, choosing Michael instead.

So, on June 8, 2017, Lynlee and her ex-boyfriend, Michael, drove down to Ben’s facility. As for Ashley, she was back at the spa with Lynlee’s phone. Her job was to text Ben from Lynlee’s phone to imply she was at work when the murder happened. But Ashley said that she was too scared to send any messages. Lynlee came back about 2-3 hours later and told Ashley about shooting Ben. Rachel also stated that Lynlee told her about the murder on the same day and that she was in love with a man named Brandon Blackwell.

Where Are Ashley Shaw and Rachel Hunt Now?

Ashley Shaw also testified that she helped Lynlee take a shower and scrubbed her body at the spa after the murder. She appeared to show some remorse for her actions, saying, “It’s the biggest mistake I have ever made.” Ashley and Rachel agreed to immunity deals with the prosecution and weren’t charged for their involvement in the murder. So, neither of them spent any time in prison. Ever since the case ended, Ashley and Rachel have maintained a low profile and seemed to have stayed away from public attention. From what we can tell, Ashley Shaw and Rachel Hunt’s last known location is Columbia, Missouri.

